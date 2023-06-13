 Gretel Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Gretel Helps Enterprises Safely Scale Generative AI Applications with High Quality Synthetic Data

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Gretel, a leading multimodal synthetic data generation platform, is now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). As businesses move quickly to incorporate large language models (LLMs) into their services and scale generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications, the demand for data that is safe, accurate, and timely has never been higher. Enterprises are constantly challenged to get and allow access to data because of security and privacy risks. In addition to security and privacy concerns, oftentimes data may be in short supply, have massive class imbalances, or may not be available at all. Using Gretel’s synthetic data generation platform, enterprises can generate synthetic data at scale and on-demand to solve these blockers to innovation.

Gretel is designed to allow businesses to fine-tune custom AI models using high-quality synthetic versions of their proprietary data that are shareable, secure, and accurate. Enterprises in healthcare, finance, insurance, and other industries are using Gretel’s synthetic data to:

Mitigate privacy and security risks by replacing raw production data for testing Augment limited data supplies and balance biased datasets Simulate edge cases and black swan events that can’t be replicated in the real world Support best practices in data governance, ethics and fairness Comply with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and other privacy regulations

“Addressing challenges related to data quality, limited data access, and privacy and security risks are essential to scaling any machine learning or AI application. Gretel provides a comprehensive solution that combines privacy-enhancing technologies with cutting-edge generative models that enable anyone to synthesize high-quality, domain-specific data on demand,” said Ali Golshan, co-founder and CEO of Gretel.

“The data is accurate, customizable and includes mathematical guarantees of privacy, so you can confidently share and build with it without putting your customers’ personal information at risk. We’re excited to make these developer tools available in AWS Marketplace and to help enterprises everywhere scale AI responsibly.”

AWS customers can now draw down on existing AWS credits and commitments to use Gretel’s entire suite of generative AI products, including APIs to create synthetic data for text, tabular, time series, and image data. You can find Gretel in AWS Marketplace here.

