Gregory Michaels Joins DLA, LLC as a Partner and Head of the Firm’s Information Technology Services Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DLA, LLC (DLA), a leading internal audit and accounting advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregory Michaels as a Partner and Head of DLA’s Information Technology Services business.

Greg brings nearly 30 years of experience in Information Technology, Information Security and Cyber Threat Management, including building and leading global Cyber service lines and teams. He is a recognized expert in his field, acting as a trusted advisor to clients on matters such as developing Cyber risk profiles, building resilient security programs, meeting regulatory requirements, and advising on leading practices to reduce enterprise risk.

Prior to joining DLA, Greg was a Managing Director at CFGI, a leading global accounting and business advisory firm, where he worked as a Managing Director in the firm’s Cybersecurity Practice. Before CFGI, Greg was at Kroll, where he led the global Cyber Proactive Services practice for 10 years. Prior to Kroll, Greg was the Chief Security Officer for BluePrint Healthcare IT, where he led the Security, Privacy, and Compliance practice for six years. Earlier in his career, Greg worked as an Information Security Analyst for i3 Global (United Health Group) and as a Network and Security Administrator for PXRE Group, Ltd.

David Landau, CEO & Founder of DLA commented, “ Greg has an impressive track record building successful Cybersecurity and governance and risk programs and driving topline growth in his previous leadership roles. We are delighted to welcome him to DLA as we continue to grow our business to best meet the needs of our clients.”

“ I am excited to begin a new chapter at DLA with so many accomplished partners and other business leaders,” said Greg. “ I have been fortunate to work with some of the industry’s most respected Cybersecurity experts and I look forward to leveraging that experience for the benefit of DLA as we continue to expand and grow in order to best serve our clients.”

DLA LLC’s IT Services division offers expert services in IT controls and governance, IT change and project management, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies.

About DLA, LLC

DLA, LLC is a leading consultancy firm that provides a wide range of specialized services designed to optimize business operations and drive sustainable growth. The firm specializes in internal audit, risk advisory, IT advisory, regulatory compliance, and other critical areas, delivering tailored solutions that help clients address their most pressing challenges. DLA’s experienced team is committed to providing innovative, high-quality services that drive value for clients across various industries.

