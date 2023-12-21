Gregory FCA Named to 2024 PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 for Third Straight Year

ARDMORE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gregory FCA has earned a place among the 2024 PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 for the third consecutive year. This prestigious list recognizes the top 100 most innovative PR firms worldwide, underscoring Gregory FCA’s continued excellence and forward-thinking approach in the industry.





“Our recognition in the Agency Elite Top 100 for the third year in a row reflects our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance our client services and industry practices,” said Greg Matusky, CEO of Gregory FCA. “In 2023, we made a concerted push to rethink our processes for the age of AI, allowing us to increase the velocity and quality of our world-class work product. As we continue to integrate AI into our operations, we’re not only redefining our workflow but also setting new standards in public relations and communications.”

This year, Gregory FCA has embraced AI to expand its capabilities, improve workflow, and better serve its clients. Under Matusky’s leadership, the firm has developed AI tools such as Write Release, a free, public tool for generating high-quality news releases, and Gladwrite, an internal content creation tool designed to optimize workflows. Additionally, the company launched “The Disruption Is Now” podcast to offer insights into the power and potential of generative AI.

Gregory FCA continues to deliver exceptional service across its core capabilities, including media relations, content creation, creative services, social media, investor relations, and digital marketing. The firm’s client portfolio boasts names like M&T Bank, Morgan Properties, Allianz, and Syniverse, highlighting its diverse expertise and commitment to client success.

Being named a 2024 Agency Elite Top 100 firm validates Gregory FCA’s hybrid approach of AI enablement with human creativity, strategic thinking, and industry expertise. In 2024, Gregory FCA will continue to deploy a range of leading-edge AI tools within the agency, grounded in over 30 years of public relations experience, to deliver even greater value for its clients.

For more information about Gregory FCA and its innovative approach to public relations, visit GregoryFCA.com.

About Gregory FCA

Gregory FCA is the nation’s 40th largest public relations firm, with offices in Philadelphia and New York. We live by our mission that “Our Clients are Changing the World. We Make Sure the World Knows It.” Learn more at www.gregoryfca.com.

Contacts

Brittany Bevacqua



Gregory FCA



bbevacqua@gregoryfca.com