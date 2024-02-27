Home Business Wire Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in the Raymond...
Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in the Raymond James & Associates’ 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) today announced that Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Raymond James & Associates’ 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 10:25 a.m. EST.


A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at https://www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.html.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Tim Yocum

Motorola Solutions

+1 847 576 6899

tim.yocum@motorolasolutions.com

Media Contact
Alexandra Reynolds

Motorola Solutions

+1 312 965 3968

alexandra.reynolds@motorolasolutions.com

