Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in the Raymond James & Associates’ 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) today announced that Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Raymond James & Associates’ 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 10:25 a.m. EST.





A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at https://www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.html.

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at www.motorolasolutions.com.

