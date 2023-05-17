<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, will participate at the upcoming J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Tim Yocum

Motorola Solutions

+1 847 576 6899

tim.yocum@motorolasolutions.com

Media Contact
Alexandra Reynolds

Motorola Solutions

+1 312 965 3968

alexandra.reynolds@motorolasolutions.com

