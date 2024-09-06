Greg Ayers Joins Curinos as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curinos, Inc., a leading provider of AI-based decision tools, predictive analytics and science-based platforms, announces the appointment of Greg Ayers as its Chief Financial Officer. He comes to the company with more than 25 years of global experience in strategic and operational finance, revenue growth, M&A activities, geographic expansion, channel expansion and cost optimization.









“We’re thrilled Greg is joining our management team,” said Curinos CEO Craig Woodward. “He has a proven track record of significantly growing the revenues of leading companies, while at the same time managing profitability. It’s exactly the combination we need as Curinos’ growth accelerates.”

Greg joins Curinos after having recently grown and sold AdvancedMD, a SaaS company where he was CFO. Prior to that he was CFO of inContact, a cloud-based contact center software company with $350MM revenue. He has also served as CFO of several public and private companies, including Conviva, SAP Portals/TopTier Software, Intransa, and Corda Technologies, where he supported business growth, secured IPO and private financings and completed mergers and acquisitions. He has also guided five companies through the IPO process.

Greg began his career with KPMG in Florida after having earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Stetson University and also worked in KPMG’s London and Sydney offices.

