GreenSpark Announces $9.4 Million in New Funding To Expand Its Modern Operating System for the Metal Recycling Industry

Growing more than 20x since launching its product in 2022, GreenSpark brings streamlined operations, revenue growth, and savings to metal recyclers

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GreenSpark Software, a modern software platform for the metal recycling industry, today announced it has raised $9.4 million in new funding, bringing GreenSpark’s total financing to ~$19 million. The investment was led by Zero Infinity Partners and Third Prime with participation from Bienville Capital and select strategic individuals. This round of fundraising positions GreenSpark to expand its product suite and employee base while continuing to help metal recyclers optimize their operations and drive profitability.





GreenSpark builds tools to help scrap yards and other metal recyclers create stronger relationships with their customers, grow revenue more quickly, and increase profit margins. The company’s end-to-end product suite helps metal recyclers streamline their entire operation and workflow from point of purchase through to ultimate sale.

“As we pursue this next phase of growth, one principle that will remain constant at GreenSpark is the obsession with providing our customers the best software experience in the industry,” said Gordon Driscoll, co-founder and CEO of GreenSpark. “Over the last few years we’ve learned a lot about how to best serve this industry, and this next chapter will enable us to keep pushing the boundaries of what software can do in metal recycling. We’ve seen firsthand that the $100+ billion metal recycling industry desperately needs more modern tools – as the industry grows in both size and importance, catalyzed by an increased focus on electrification and the circular economy, this need will only become more acute. GreenSpark has been laser focused on providing our customers with more efficient ways to manage their business and grow revenue, this latest milestone shows that we’re just getting started.”

About GreenSpark

GreenSpark provides end-to-end, web-based software solutions for metal recyclers, helping them grow revenue and save time and money by streamlining operations and increasing access to data. GreenSpark has raised ~$19 million in venture financing from Tiger Global, Zero Infinity Partners, Third Prime, Bienville Capital, and more. For more information, visit www.greensparksoftware.com.

Contacts

gordon@greensparksoftware.com