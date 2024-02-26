Greenphire Adds Industry Veteran Dan Shannon as New Chief Experience Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Greenphire, a leading innovator in software solutions for improving clinical research site performance and participant satisfaction, today announced the addition of healthcare technology executive Dan Shannon as its new Chief Experience Officer (CXO). As CXO, he will oversee service delivery and steward the journey of continuous evolution toward an optimal client experience from beginning to end.









Dan, most recently the VP & GM Clinical Data at Veeva Systems, has more than 25 years of life sciences industry experience, with extensive expertise in building professional service teams for high growth technology companies within the clinical research domain. His background includes more than 16 years at Medidata Solutions as well as roles at IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers Management Consultants (PWCC) and Schering-Plough.

“Since our inception, Greenphire has been wholly focused on solving problems in clinical research, and delivering financial technology solutions which make trials simpler for sites to administer while increasing transparency and control for sponsors and CROs,” said Greenphire Chief Executive Officer Jim Murphy. “Dan’s expansive background in global service operations management and deep clinical research expertise perfectly position him to lead our expanding global operations team, maximizing solution adoption, satisfaction and ROI.”

“During my career, I’ve progressively sought opportunities which enable the delivery of technology to deliver better scientific outcomes. Company culture and a compelling product set solidified why I wanted to join Greenphire as my next professional endeavor,” Dan said. “I look forward to helping solve challenging problems for our industry and make a bigger impact through optimizing the company’s customer experience.”

Greenphire is a Thoma Bravo-backed software company specializing in providing comprehensive solutions for streamlining clinical trials. With a focus on optimizing patient experiences, Greenphire offers innovative software for travel and logistics support, automated payment solutions, and trial budgeting software.

