Home Business Wire Greenphire Adds Industry Veteran Dan Shannon as New Chief Experience Officer
Business Wire

Greenphire Adds Industry Veteran Dan Shannon as New Chief Experience Officer

di Business Wire

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Greenphire, a leading innovator in software solutions for improving clinical research site performance and participant satisfaction, today announced the addition of healthcare technology executive Dan Shannon as its new Chief Experience Officer (CXO). As CXO, he will oversee service delivery and steward the journey of continuous evolution toward an optimal client experience from beginning to end.




Dan, most recently the VP & GM Clinical Data at Veeva Systems, has more than 25 years of life sciences industry experience, with extensive expertise in building professional service teams for high growth technology companies within the clinical research domain. His background includes more than 16 years at Medidata Solutions as well as roles at IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers Management Consultants (PWCC) and Schering-Plough.

“Since our inception, Greenphire has been wholly focused on solving problems in clinical research, and delivering financial technology solutions which make trials simpler for sites to administer while increasing transparency and control for sponsors and CROs,” said Greenphire Chief Executive Officer Jim Murphy. “Dan’s expansive background in global service operations management and deep clinical research expertise perfectly position him to lead our expanding global operations team, maximizing solution adoption, satisfaction and ROI.”

“During my career, I’ve progressively sought opportunities which enable the delivery of technology to deliver better scientific outcomes. Company culture and a compelling product set solidified why I wanted to join Greenphire as my next professional endeavor,” Dan said. “I look forward to helping solve challenging problems for our industry and make a bigger impact through optimizing the company’s customer experience.”

About Greenphire

Greenphire is a Thoma Bravo-backed software company specializing in providing comprehensive solutions for streamlining clinical trials. With a focus on optimizing patient experiences, Greenphire offers innovative software for travel and logistics support, automated payment solutions, and trial budgeting software.

www.greenphire.com

Contacts

Greenphire
Amy Sitnick

Vice President, Marketing

215-609-4315

amy.sitnick@greenphire.com

SCORR Marketing
Lindsey Langemeier

Sr. Manager of PR

402-405-4269

pr@scorrmarketing.com

Articoli correlati

Validic Integrates with Smart Meter Cellular-enabled Connected Health Devices

Business Wire Business Wire -
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Validic Inc., a market-leading digital health and personalized care company, continues to expand its healthcare IoT platform...
Continua a leggere

Myko AI Raises $2.7 Million from Khosla Ventures to Bring Conversational AI to Sales and Revenue Teams

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company’s conversational AI instantly answers questions and builds reports from a user’s existing data sourcesMIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myko, the conversational AI...
Continua a leggere

NetLand Signs Reseller Agreement with SentryMark to Offer ConcealBrowse in Japan

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#browsersecurity--Conceal is thrilled to announce its partnership with NetLand through a reseller agreement with SentryMark, marking a...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php