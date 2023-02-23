Green Plains to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that it will participate in two upcoming conferences: Credit Suisse 28th Annual Energy Summit, February 27 and 28; and Bank of America 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference, March 2.

In addition, Green Plains President and CEO Todd Becker will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference, at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time, March 2.

Materials used for the conferences, along with webcast links if applicable, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Contacts

Green Plains Inc.

Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com

Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com