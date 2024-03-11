Home Business Wire Green Plains to Participate in 36th Annual ROTH Conference
OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time). Additionally, the company will be participating in meetings with institutional investors during the conference.


Materials used for the conference, the live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels and renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com

