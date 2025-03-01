Green Plains Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

Todd Becker to Depart from Green Plains After 17 Years as CEO

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) (“Green Plains,” the “Company,” “we” or “us”) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Becker, is departing after more than 17 years at the Company, effective March 1, 2025.

Pursuant to its CEO succession plan, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has engaged a leading executive search firm to help identify a new Chief Executive Officer. The Board has also created an Executive Committee, comprised of Imre Havasi, Senior Vice President – Head of Trading and Commercial Operations, Michelle Mapes, Chief Legal & Administration Officer, Chris Osowski, Executive Vice President – Operations and Technology, and Jamie Herbert, Chief Human Resources Officer, to lead the Company until Mr. Becker’s successor is appointed.

“ Todd has played an important role in Green Plains’ growth and progress since 2008, driving the Company’s ambitious transformation plan,” stated Jim Anderson, Chairman of the Green Plains Board. “ On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Todd for his relentless dedication to the Company, our employees and our stakeholders over the past 17 years. It has been a privilege to work with Todd and we wish him the best in his next pursuits.”

Mr. Anderson continued, “ Over the last year, the Board has been carefully evaluating the Company’s business plan and strategic alternatives with a focus on maximizing risk-adjusted value for shareholders. As part of this initiative, the Board and leadership team have developed a business restructuring and simplification plan designed to position Green Plains for sustainable, profitable growth.”

“ As we outlined earlier this month, we have made significant progress on these efforts,” continued Mr. Anderson. “ To date, we have realized $30 million in annualized cost reductions and we are now implementing the second phase of our expense reduction initiative, targeting at least $20 million in additional annualized savings. We are confident that these cost reductions, combined with our investments in our technology and infrastructure, will create a more efficient, durable, and attractive business.”

“ It has been a great honor to lead Green Plains as CEO since 2009,” said Todd Becker. “ I am excited by the direction in which Green Plains is moving, and I want to thank our employees and my fellow directors who have worked tirelessly to position the Company for lasting success.”

The Company also announced today that Patrich Simpkins will move from Chief Transformation Officer of Green Plains to Chief Executive Officer of Fluid Quip Technologies, LLC, a majority owned subsidiary of the Company.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels and renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Sequence™ and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

