Green Life Farms Issues Voluntary Recall of Baby Arugula Because of Possible Health Risk

Some products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

LAKE WORTH, Fla,–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Life Farms is voluntarily recalling one lot of its 4-ounce containers of Baby Arugula because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Symptoms of Salmonella may include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and usually lasts four to seven days. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.


No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recalled products were available for sale at select Publix locations from 5/31/24 and have a sell by date of 6/15/24.

The recall applies only to products marked with Lot #LW15124. The product comes in a 4-ounce, clear plastic package marked with the lot code stamped on the top. Product is dated with a sell by date of 6/15/24.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Salmonella in a single harvest of Baby Arugula. The company took immediate corrective action and additional harvests remain unaffected.

Consumers who have purchased Baby Arugula marked with the affected lot code are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-213-9603 or by email at info@greenlifefarms.ag.

Contacts

1-888-213-9603

info@greenlifefarms.ag

