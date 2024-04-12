Green Dot to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 9th

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 9th, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release with the company’s first quarter 2024 financial results will be issued after the market closes on the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Green Dot’s investor relations website at http://ir.greendot.com/. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.





About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably and with confidence. Green Dot’s technology platform enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. Its flagship digital banking platform GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company’s banking platform services business enables a growing list of the world’s largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy customized, seamless, value-driven money management solutions for their customers.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly and many millions more through its partners. The Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide, more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined, enables it to operate primarily as a “branchless bank.” Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit http://www.greendot.com/.

