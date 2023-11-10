Home Business Wire Green Dot Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results
With Processor Conversions Complete, Company Turns Focus to Growth and Development Initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT), a leading digital bank and fintech that delivers seamless banking and payment tools for consumers and businesses, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.


Despite continued headwinds, we are encouraged by the progress we made completing our processor conversions and the opportunity to refocus our resources and efforts on growth-oriented initiatives,” said George Gresham, Chief Executive Officer of Green Dot. “We anticipate the momentum we are seeing in GO2bank and our B2B segments will continue gaining traction as the demand for digital banking and embedded finance grows, and we are better resourced to support, grow and scale these businesses.”

Consolidated Results Summary

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

% Change

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

% Change

 

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

 

 

GAAP financial results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating revenues

$

353,029

 

 

$

343,748

 

 

3

%

 

$

1,135,285

 

 

$

1,107,134

 

 

3

%

Net (loss) income

$

(6,265

)

 

$

4,696

 

 

*

 

 

$

30,325

 

 

$

58,328

 

 

(48

)%

Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.12

)

 

$

0.09

 

 

*

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

1.07

 

 

(46

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP financial results1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP total operating revenues1

$

348,571

 

 

$

337,200

 

 

3

%

 

$

1,122,078

 

 

$

1,086,979

 

 

3

%

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

23,735

 

 

$

45,493

 

 

(48

)%

 

$

145,147

 

 

$

203,367

 

 

(29

)%

Adjusted EBITDA/Non-GAAP total operating revenues (adjusted EBITDA margin)

 

6.8

%

 

 

13.5

%

 

(6.7

)%

 

 

12.9

%

 

 

18.7

%

 

(5.8

)%

Non-GAAP net income1

$

7,442

 

 

$

23,297

 

 

(68

)%

 

$

77,889

 

 

$

122,312

 

 

(36

)%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share1

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

(68

)%

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

2.24

 

 

(33

)%

* Change not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Reconciliations of total operating revenues to non-GAAP total operating revenues, net income to adjusted EBITDA, net income to non-GAAP net income, and diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, respectively, are provided in the tables immediately following the unaudited consolidated financial statements. Additional information about the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures can be found under the caption “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Key Metrics

The following table shows Green Dot’s quarterly key business metrics for each of the last seven calendar quarters on a consolidated basis and by each of its reportable segments. Please refer to Green Dot’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for a description of the key business metrics, as well as additional information regarding how Green Dot organizes its business by segment.

 

2023

 

2022

 

Q3

Q2

Q1

 

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

 

(In millions)

Consolidated *

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross dollar volume

$

24,836

$

24,724

$

23,289

 

$

20,010

$

18,682

$

17,356

$

17,436

Number of active accounts

 

3.67

 

3.71

 

3.84

 

 

4.15

 

4.33

 

4.61

 

4.93

Purchase volume

$

5,362

$

5,734

$

6,145

 

$

6,292

$

6,443

$

6,760

$

7,192

Consumer Services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross dollar volume

$

4,619

$

5,122

$

5,677

 

$

5,426

$

5,495

$

5,715

$

6,621

Number of active accounts

 

2.16

 

2.35

 

2.41

 

 

2.37

 

2.51

 

2.78

 

3.04

Direct deposit active accounts

 

0.52

 

0.59

 

0.60

 

 

0.63

 

0.66

 

0.67

 

0.69

Purchase volume

$

3,553

$

3,984

$

4,344

 

$

4,229

$

4,302

$

4,588

$

5,017

B2B Services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross dollar volume

$

20,217

$

19,602

$

17,612

 

$

14,584

$

13,187

$

11,641

$

10,815

Number of active accounts

 

1.51

 

1.36

 

1.43

 

 

1.78

 

1.82

 

1.83

 

1.89

Purchase volume

$

1,809

$

1,750

$

1,801

 

$

2,063

$

2,141

$

2,172

$

2,175

Money Movement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of cash transfers

 

8.31

 

8.66

 

8.70

 

 

9.03

 

9.16

 

9.00

 

8.87

Number of tax refunds processed

 

0.20

 

3.87

 

9.91

 

 

0.20

 

0.28

 

4.48

 

9.61

* Represents the sum of Green Dot’s Consumer Services and B2B (as defined herein) Services segments.

Unencumbered cash at the holding company was approximately $48 million as of September 30, 2023.

While the quarter was below our expectations due to headwinds from conversion related activity, customer disputes and the timing of our investments in regulatory and compliance infrastructure, we have been extremely focused on driving efficiency and believe we remain well positioned to continue to invest in driving sustainable growth,” said Jess Unruh, Chief Financial Officer of Green Dot.

Updated 2023 Financial Guidance

Green Dot has provided its most recent financial outlook for 2023. Green Dot’s outlook is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time of this earnings release. In particular, its outlook reflects several considerations, including but not limited to, the expected impact of the previously announced loss of certain partnerships and programs, negative trends within certain channels of its business, the current macro-economic environment including rising interest rates, the timing of expected cost savings from its processor conversion, and its investment in strategic initiatives. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in Green Dot’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Total Non-GAAP Operating Revenues2

  • Green Dot now expects its guidance range for full year non-GAAP total operating revenues2 to be between $1.465 billion and $1.480 billion, or approximately a 3% increase year-over-year at the mid-point.

Adjusted EBITDA2

  • Green Dot now expects its full year adjusted EBITDA2 range to be between $170 million and $175 million, or down 28% year-over-year at the mid-point, versus its previous guidance range of $182 million and $188 million.

Non-GAAP EPS2

  • Green Dot now expects its full year non-GAAP EPS2 range to be between $1.62 and $1.69, or down 36% year-over-year at the mid-point, versus its previous guidance range of $1.80 and $1.90.

Green Dot has lowered its adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS ranges as a result of negative impacts to revenue and expenses during the third quarter of 2023 associated with challenges from its processor conversions completed during the quarter, and elevated transaction losses associated with customer disputes. Green Dot’s management believes these challenges will persist into the fourth quarter of 2023 and be resolved prior to the end of 2023. Additionally, Green Dot’s management expects to incur incremental expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 in connection with its continued investment in regulatory and compliance infrastructure.

The components of Green Dot’s non-GAAP EPS2 guidance range are as follows:

 

Range

 

Low

 

High

 

(In millions, except per share data)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

170.0

 

 

$

175.0

 

Depreciation and amortization*

 

(58.0

)

 

 

(58.0

)

Net interest expense

 

(2.5

)

 

 

(2.5

)

Non-GAAP pre-tax income

$

109.5

 

 

$

114.5

 

Tax impact**

 

(24.9

)

 

 

(26.0

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

84.6

 

 

$

88.5

 

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares issued and outstanding

 

52.4

 

 

 

52.5

 

Non-GAAP earnings per share

$

1.62

 

 

$

1.69

 

*

Excludes the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets

**

Assumes a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 22.7% for full year.

2

For additional information, see reconciliations of forward-looking guidance for these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective, most directly comparable projected GAAP financial measures provided in the tables immediately following the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call

Green Dot’s management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed live from Green Dot’s investor relations website at http://ir.greendot.com/. Green Dot uses this website as a tool to disclose important information about the company to investors and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the call. The replay will be available until Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among other things, statements in the quotes of Green Dot’s executive officers and under the heading “Updated 2023 Financial Guidance,” Green Dot’s ability to realize cost savings and other expected benefits of Green Dot’s processor conversions, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, among other things, Green Dot’s ability to achieve the expected cost savings and other benefits from its processor conversions, impacts from and changes in general economic conditions on Green Dot’s business, results of operations and financial condition, including any continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the U.S. government’s response thereto, shifts in consumer behavior towards electronic payments, the timing and impact of revenue growth activities, Green Dot’s dependence on revenues derived from Walmart, the timing and impact of non-renewals or terminations of agreements with other large partners, impact of competition, Green Dot’s reliance on retail distributors for the promotion of its products and services, demand for Green Dot’s new and existing products and services, continued and improving returns from Green Dot’s investments in strategic initiatives, Green Dot’s ability to operate in a highly regulated environment, including with respect to any restrictions imposed on its business, changes to governmental policies or rulemaking or enforcement priorities affecting financial institutions or to existing laws or regulations affecting Green Dot’s operating methods or economics, Green Dot’s reliance on third-party vendors, changes in credit card association or other network rules or standards, changes in card association and debit network fees or products or interchange rates, instances of fraud developments in the prepaid financial services industry that impact prepaid debit card usage generally, business interruption or systems failure, economic, political and other conditions may adversely affect trends in consumer spending and Green Dot’s involvement in litigation or investigations. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in Green Dot’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which are available on Green Dot’s investor relations website at ir.greendot.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 9, 2023, and Green Dot assumes no obligation to update this information as a result of future events or developments, except as required by law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Green Dot’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), Green Dot uses measures of operating results that are adjusted for, among other things, non-operating net interest income and expense; other non-interest investment income earned by its bank; income tax benefit and expense; depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired intangibles; certain legal settlement gains and charges; stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; transaction costs from acquisitions; amortization attributable to deferred financing costs, impairment charges; extraordinary severance expenses; earnings or losses from equity method investments; changes in the fair value of loans held for sale; commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) products and services where Green Dot does not control customer acquisition; realized gains on investment securities; other charges and income not reflective of ongoing operating results; and income tax effects. This earnings release includes non-GAAP total operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with, and are not alternatives or substitutes for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with Green Dot’s financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Green Dot’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Green Dot believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding underlying trends in its consolidated financial condition and results of operations. Green Dot’s management regularly uses these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate Green Dot’s business and make operating decisions. For additional information regarding Green Dot’s use of non-GAAP financial measures and the items excluded by Green Dot from one or more of its historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures, investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of Green Dot’s historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are attached to this earnings release, and which can be found by clicking on “Financial Information” in the Investor Relations section of Green Dot’s website at http://ir.greendot.com/.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably, and with confidence. Green Dot’s technology platform enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. Its flagship digital banking platform GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company’s banking platform services business enables a growing list of the world’s largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy customized, seamless, value-driven money management solutions for their customers.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly and many millions more through its partners. The Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide, more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined, enables it to operate primarily as a “branchless bank.” Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 

 

September 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

(In thousands, except par value)

Current assets:

 

 

 

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

$

711,399

 

 

$

813,945

 

Restricted cash

 

4,036

 

 

 

5,900

 

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

39,581

 

 

 

 

Settlement assets

 

654,020

 

 

 

493,395

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

66,000

 

 

 

74,437

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

64,888

 

 

 

78,155

 

Total current assets

 

1,539,924

 

 

 

1,465,832

 

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

2,135,268

 

 

 

2,363,687

 

Loans to bank customers, net of allowance for loan losses of $15,552 and $9,078 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

27,638

 

 

 

21,421

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

220,570

 

 

 

192,901

 

Property, equipment, and internal-use software, net

 

174,570

 

 

 

160,222

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

5,986

 

 

 

8,316

 

Deferred expenses

 

1,601

 

 

 

14,547

 

Net deferred tax assets

 

132,160

 

 

 

117,167

 

Goodwill and intangible assets

 

425,856

 

 

 

445,083

 

Total assets

$

4,663,573

 

 

$

4,789,176

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

109,402

 

 

$

113,891

 

Deposits

 

3,193,855

 

 

 

3,450,105

 

Obligations to customers

 

362,109

 

 

 

218,239

 

Settlement obligations

 

48,670

 

 

 

40,691

 

Amounts due to card issuing banks for overdrawn accounts

 

192

 

 

 

328

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

88,219

 

 

 

98,580

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

3,312

 

 

 

3,167

 

Deferred revenue

 

6,306

 

 

 

25,029

 

Income tax payable

 

4,305

 

 

 

11,641

 

Total current liabilities

 

3,816,370

 

 

 

3,961,671

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

21,562

 

 

 

5,777

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

3,520

 

 

 

5,247

 

Line of credit

 

27,000

 

 

 

35,000

 

Total liabilities

 

3,868,452

 

 

 

4,007,695

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 52,415 and 51,674 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

52

 

 

 

52

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

368,222

 

 

 

340,575

 

Retained earnings

 

793,907

 

 

 

763,582

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(367,060

)

 

 

(322,728

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

795,121

 

 

 

781,481

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

4,663,573

 

 

$

4,789,176

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

Operating revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Card revenues and other fees

$

253,407

 

 

$

219,577

 

 

$

735,380

 

 

$

650,979

 

Cash processing revenues

 

36,256

 

 

 

41,318

 

 

 

191,925

 

 

 

198,813

 

Interchange revenues

 

54,968

 

 

 

71,407

 

 

 

178,950

 

 

 

226,301

 

Interest income, net

 

8,398

 

 

 

11,446

 

 

 

29,030

 

 

 

31,041

 

Total operating revenues

 

353,029

 

 

 

343,748

 

 

 

1,135,285

 

 

 

1,107,134

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

56,495

 

 

 

66,996

 

 

 

194,530

 

 

 

227,898

 

Compensation and benefits expenses

 

59,168

 

 

 

61,868

 

 

 

192,934

 

 

 

185,743

 

Processing expenses

 

162,375

 

 

 

125,261

 

 

 

460,555

 

 

 

349,741

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

81,830

 

 

 

78,858

 

 

 

238,324

 

 

 

257,456

 

Total operating expenses

 

359,868

 

 

 

332,983

 

 

 

1,086,343

 

 

 

1,020,838

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(6,839

)

 

 

10,765

 

 

 

48,942

 

 

 

86,296

 

Interest expense, net

 

239

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

2,121

 

 

 

143

 

Other expense, net

 

(802

)

 

 

(4,249

)

 

 

(6,050

)

 

 

(9,057

)

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(7,880

)

 

 

6,489

 

 

 

40,771

 

 

 

77,096

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(1,615

)

 

 

1,793

 

 

 

10,446

 

 

 

18,768

 

Net (loss) income

$

(6,265

)

 

$

4,696

 

 

$

30,325

 

 

$

58,328

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic (loss) earnings per common share:

$

(0.12

)

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

1.08

 

Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.12

)

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

1.07

 

Basic weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding:

 

52,367

 

 

 

53,053

 

 

 

52,127

 

 

 

53,840

 

Diluted weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding:

 

52,367

 

 

 

53,382

 

 

 

52,436

 

 

 

54,428

 

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(In thousands)

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

30,325

 

 

$

58,328

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and internal-use software

 

42,306

 

 

 

42,881

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

18,593

 

 

 

17,845

 

Provision for uncollectible overdrawn accounts from purchase transactions

 

7,356

 

 

 

10,569

 

Provision for loan losses

 

21,404

 

 

 

25,754

 

Stock-based compensation

 

27,732

 

 

 

31,299

 

Losses in equity method investments

 

9,286

 

 

 

11,878

 

Amortization of discount on available-for-sale investment securities

 

(1,724

)

 

 

(892

)

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

 

 

4,134

 

Other

 

(3,128

)

 

 

(2,392

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,081

 

 

 

2,480

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

8,385

 

 

 

14,849

 

Deferred expenses

 

12,946

 

 

 

10,362

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

 

(15,505

)

 

 

36,056

 

Deferred revenue

 

(19,363

)

 

 

(14,331

)

Income tax receivable/payable

 

(7,859

)

 

 

7,110

 

Other, net

 

613

 

 

 

(3,849

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

132,448

 

 

 

252,081

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of available-for-sale investment securities

 

 

 

 

(922,039

)

Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities

 

131,559

 

 

 

244,969

 

Proceeds from sales and calls of available-for-sale securities

 

197

 

 

 

3,515

 

Payments for acquisition of property and equipment

 

(55,501

)

 

 

(60,605

)

Net changes in loans

 

(21,562

)

 

 

(25,158

)

Investment in TailFin Labs, LLC

 

(35,000

)

 

 

(35,000

)

Purchases of other investments

 

 

 

 

(31,934

)

Other investing activities

 

(1,273

)

 

 

(1,856

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

18,420

 

 

 

(828,108

)

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Borrowings on revolving line of credit

 

153,000

 

 

 

50,000

 

Repayments on revolving line of credit

 

(161,000

)

 

 

(50,000

)

Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP purchases

 

3,415

 

 

 

3,443

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(3,500

)

 

 

(4,699

)

Net changes in deposits

 

(238,417

)

 

 

182,673

 

Net changes in settlement assets and obligations to customers

 

(8,776

)

 

 

(36,261

)

Contingent consideration payments

 

 

 

 

(1,647

)

Repurchase of Class A common stock

 

 

 

 

(74,050

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(255,278

)

 

 

69,459

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(104,410

)

 

 

(506,568

)

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

819,845

 

 

 

1,325,640

 

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

715,435

 

 

$

819,072

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

3,615

 

 

$

337

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

17,100

 

 

$

9,760

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period:

 

 

 

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

$

711,399

 

 

$

813,210

 

Restricted cash

 

4,036

 

 

 

5,862

 

Total unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

715,435

 

 

$

819,072

 

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Segment Revenue

(In thousands)

Consumer Services

$

118,204

 

 

$

135,763

 

 

$

387,128

 

 

$

445,479

 

B2B Services

 

199,206

 

 

 

158,224

 

 

 

551,150

 

 

 

435,638

 

Money Movement Services

 

32,089

 

 

 

37,671

 

 

 

180,304

 

 

 

189,130

 

Corporate and Other

 

(928

)

 

 

5,542

 

 

 

3,496

 

 

 

16,732

 

Total segment revenues

 

348,571

 

 

 

337,200

 

 

 

1,122,078

 

 

 

1,086,979

 

BaaS commissions and processing expenses (8)

 

5,168

 

 

 

7,314

 

 

 

15,346

 

 

 

22,255

 

Other income (9)

 

(710

)

 

 

(766

)

 

 

(2,139

)

 

 

(2,100

)

Total operating revenues

$

353,029

 

 

$

343,748

 

 

$

1,135,285

 

 

$

1,107,134

 

Contacts

Investor Relations: IR@greendot.com
Media Relations: PR@greendotcorp.com

Read full story here

