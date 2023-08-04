Green Dot Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Company Nears Completion of Platform Conversions, Announces BaaS Partner Launch and New Financial Services Channel Partner

Reaffirms Revenue Guidance and Mid-Point of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.





“ I am pleased with the quarter’s results and the progress we’re making against our 2023 operating goals, including launching a new major BaaS partner and adding a new partner to our financial services channel,” said George Gresham, Chief Executive Officer of Green Dot. “ We are also nearing completion of our platform conversions, enabling us to shift our focus and resources toward enhanced customer and user experiences, business development and accelerated growth.”

Consolidated Results Summary Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (In thousands, except per share data and percentages) GAAP financial results Total operating revenues $ 365,876 $ 362,769 1 % $ 782,256 $ 763,386 2 % Net income $ 578 $ 15,008 (96 )% $ 36,590 $ 53,632 (32 )% Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.27 (96 )% $ 0.70 $ 0.97 (28 )% Non-GAAP financial results1 Non-GAAP total operating revenues1 $ 361,144 $ 355,101 2 % $ 773,507 $ 749,779 3 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 38,869 $ 67,548 (42 )% $ 121,412 $ 157,874 (23 )% Adjusted EBITDA/Non-GAAP total operating revenues (adjusted EBITDA margin) 10.8 % 19.0 % (8.2 )% 15.7 % 21.1 % (5.4 )% Non-GAAP net income1 $ 19,154 $ 40,438 (53 )% $ 70,447 $ 99,015 (29 )% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share1 $ 0.37 $ 0.74 (50 )% $ 1.35 $ 1.80 (25 )%

1 Reconciliations of total operating revenues to non-GAAP total operating revenues, net income to adjusted EBITDA, net income to non-GAAP net income, and diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, respectively, are provided in the tables immediately following the unaudited consolidated financial statements. Additional information about the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures can be found under the caption “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Key Metrics

The following table shows Green Dot’s quarterly key business metrics for each of the last six calendar quarters on a consolidated basis and by each of its reportable segments. Please refer to Green Dot’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for a description of the key business metrics, as well as additional information regarding how Green Dot organizes its business by segment.

2023 2022 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 (In millions) Consolidated * Gross dollar volume $ 24,724 $ 23,289 $ 20,010 $ 18,682 $ 17,356 $ 17,436 Number of active accounts 3.71 3.84 4.15 4.33 4.61 4.93 Purchase volume $ 5,734 $ 6,145 $ 6,292 $ 6,443 $ 6,760 $ 7,192 Consumer Services Gross dollar volume $ 5,122 $ 5,677 $ 5,426 $ 5,495 $ 5,715 $ 6,621 Number of active accounts 2.35 2.41 2.37 2.51 2.78 3.04 Direct deposit active accounts 0.59 0.60 0.63 0.66 0.67 0.69 Purchase volume $ 3,984 $ 4,344 $ 4,229 $ 4,302 $ 4,588 $ 5,017 B2B Services Gross dollar volume $ 19,602 $ 17,612 $ 14,584 $ 13,187 $ 11,641 $ 10,815 Number of active accounts 1.36 1.43 1.78 1.82 1.83 1.89 Purchase volume $ 1,750 $ 1,801 $ 2,063 $ 2,141 $ 2,172 $ 2,175 Money Movement Number of cash transfers 8.66 8.70 9.03 9.16 9.00 8.87 Number of tax refunds processed 3.87 9.91 0.20 0.28 4.48 9.61

* Represents the sum of Green Dot’s Consumer Services and B2B (as defined herein) Services segments.

Unencumbered cash at the holding company was approximately $71 million as of June 30, 2023.

“ It was a solid quarter with results largely in line with our expectations. Solid operating performance coupled with a focus on cost control are intended to position us to absorb some incremental headwinds in the second half of the year. We are reaffirming our revenue guidance while narrowing the range for adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS, with the mid-point remaining intact with prior guidance,” said Jess Unruh, CFO of Green Dot.

Updated 2023 Financial Guidance

Green Dot has provided its most recent financial outlook for 2023. Green Dot’s outlook is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time of this earnings release. In particular, its outlook reflects several considerations, including but not limited to, the expected impact of the previously announced loss of certain partnerships and programs, negative trends within certain channels of its business, the current macro-economic environment including rising interest rates, the expected timing of expected cost savings from its platform conversion, and its investment in strategic initiatives. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in Green Dot’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Total Non-GAAP Operating Revenues2

Green Dot is reaffirming its guidance range for full year non-GAAP total operating revenues2 to be between $1.376 billion and $1.462 billion, or approximately flat year-over-year at the mid-point.

Adjusted EBITDA2

Green Dot is reaffirming the mid-point of its full year adjusted EBITDA2 range while narrowing the low and high end of its range to $182 million and $188 million, or down 23% year-over-year at the mid-point, versus its previous guidance range of $180 million and $190 million.

Non-GAAP EPS2

Green Dot is reaffirming the mid-point of its full year non-GAAP EPS2 range while narrowing the low and high end of its range to $1.80 and $1.90, or down 29% year-over-year at the mid-point, versus its previous guidance range of $1.77 and $1.93.

The components of Green Dot’s non-GAAP EPS2 guidance range are as follows:

Range Low High (In millions, except per share data) Adjusted EBITDA $ 182.0 $ 188.0 Depreciation and amortization* (56.5 ) (56.5 ) Net interest expense (2.0 ) (2.0 ) Non-GAAP pre-tax income $ 123.5 $ 129.5 Tax impact** (29.0 ) (30.4 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 94.5 $ 99.1 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares issued and outstanding 52.4 52.4 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 1.90

* Excludes the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets ** Assumes a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 23.5% for full year.

2 For additional information, see reconciliations of forward-looking guidance for these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective, most directly comparable projected GAAP financial measures provided in the tables immediately following the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call

Green Dot’s management will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed live from Green Dot’s investor relations website at http://ir.greendot.com/. Green Dot uses this website as a tool to disclose important information about the company to investors and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the call. The replay will be available until Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among other things, statements in the quotes of Green Dot’s executive officers and under the heading “Updated 2023 Financial Guidance,” as well as about other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, among other things, Green Dot’s ability to timely and successfully complete its technology transformation and achieve the expected cost savings and other benefits therefrom, impacts from and changes in general economic conditions on Green Dot’s business, results of operations and financial condition, including any continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the U.S. government’s response thereto, shifts in consumer behavior towards electronic payments, the timing and impact of revenue growth activities, Green Dot’s dependence on revenues derived from Walmart, the timing and impact of non-renewals or terminations of agreements with other large partners, impact of competition, Green Dot’s reliance on retail distributors for the promotion of its products and services, demand for Green Dot’s new and existing products and services, continued and improving returns from Green Dot’s investments in strategic initiatives, Green Dot’s ability to operate in a highly regulated environment, including with respect to any restrictions imposed on its business, changes to governmental policies or rulemaking or enforcement priorities affecting financial institutions or to existing laws or regulations affecting Green Dot’s operating methods or economics, Green Dot’s reliance on third-party vendors, changes in credit card association or other network rules or standards, changes in card association and debit network fees or products or interchange rates, instances of fraud developments in the prepaid financial services industry that impact prepaid debit card usage generally, business interruption or systems failure, economic, political and other conditions may adversely affect trends in consumer spending and Green Dot’s involvement in litigation or investigations. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in Green Dot’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which are available on Green Dot’s investor relations website at ir.greendot.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 3, 2023, and Green Dot assumes no obligation to update this information as a result of future events or developments, except as required by law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Green Dot’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), Green Dot uses measures of operating results that are adjusted for, among other things, non-operating net interest income and expense; other non-interest investment income earned by its bank; income tax benefit and expense; depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired intangibles; certain legal settlement gains and charges; stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; transaction costs from acquisitions; amortization attributable to deferred financing costs, impairment charges; extraordinary severance expenses; earnings or losses from equity method investments; changes in the fair value of loans held for sale; commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) products and services where Green Dot does not control customer acquisition; realized gains on investment securities; other charges and income not reflective of ongoing operating results; and income tax effects. This earnings release includes non-GAAP total operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with, and are not alternatives or substitutes for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with Green Dot’s financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Green Dot’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Green Dot believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding underlying trends in its consolidated financial condition and results of operations. Green Dot’s management regularly uses these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate Green Dot’s business and make operating decisions. For additional information regarding Green Dot’s use of non-GAAP financial measures and the items excluded by Green Dot from one or more of its historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures, investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of Green Dot’s historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are attached to this earnings release, and which can be found by clicking on “Financial Information” in the Investor Relations section of Green Dot’s website at http://ir.greendot.com/.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably, and with confidence. Green Dot’s technology platform enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. Its flagship digital banking platform GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company’s banking platform services business enables a growing list of the world’s largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy customized, seamless, value-driven money management solutions for their customers.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly and many millions more through its partners. The Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide, more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined, enables it to operate primarily as a “branchless bank.” Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.

GREEN DOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets (In thousands, except par value) Current assets: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents $ 661,452 $ 813,945 Restricted cash 4,000 5,900 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 15,556 — Settlement assets 523,606 493,395 Accounts receivable, net 61,109 74,437 Prepaid expenses and other assets 57,123 78,155 Total current assets 1,322,846 1,465,832 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 2,268,857 2,363,687 Loans to bank customers, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,641 and $9,078 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 29,966 21,421 Prepaid expenses and other assets 221,175 192,901 Property, equipment, and internal-use software, net 171,589 160,222 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,685 8,316 Deferred expenses 1,792 14,547 Net deferred tax assets 118,841 117,167 Goodwill and intangible assets 431,154 445,083 Total assets $ 4,572,905 $ 4,789,176 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 106,135 $ 113,891 Deposits 3,234,606 3,450,105 Obligations to customers 236,068 218,239 Settlement obligations 31,368 40,691 Amounts due to card issuing banks for overdrawn accounts 137 328 Other accrued liabilities 91,932 98,580 Operating lease liabilities 3,151 3,167 Deferred revenue 7,990 25,029 Income tax payable 13,957 11,641 Total current liabilities 3,725,344 3,961,671 Other accrued liabilities 2,927 5,777 Operating lease liabilities 3,395 5,247 Line of credit — 35,000 Total liabilities 3,731,666 4,007,695 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 52,341 and 51,674 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 52 52 Additional paid-in capital 360,812 340,575 Retained earnings 800,172 763,582 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (319,797 ) (322,728 ) Total stockholders’ equity 841,239 781,481 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,572,905 $ 4,789,176

GREEN DOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Operating revenues: Card revenues and other fees $ 242,107 $ 218,574 $ 481,973 $ 431,402 Cash processing revenues 53,846 57,467 155,669 157,495 Interchange revenues 59,967 76,038 123,982 154,894 Interest income, net 9,956 10,690 20,632 19,595 Total operating revenues 365,876 362,769 782,256 763,386 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 62,823 77,376 138,035 160,902 Compensation and benefits expenses 64,985 57,611 133,766 123,875 Processing expenses 153,126 112,388 298,180 224,480 Other general and administrative expenses 80,156 91,455 156,494 178,598 Total operating expenses 361,090 338,830 726,475 687,855 Operating income 4,786 23,939 55,781 75,531 Interest expense, net 238 29 1,882 116 Other expense, net (2,224 ) (4,038 ) (5,248 ) (4,808 ) Income before income taxes 2,324 19,872 48,651 70,607 Income tax expense 1,746 4,864 12,061 16,975 Net income $ 578 $ 15,008 $ 36,590 $ 53,632 Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.01 $ 0.28 $ 0.70 $ 0.98 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.27 $ 0.70 $ 0.97 Basic weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding: 52,193 53,928 52,004 54,240 Diluted weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding: 52,437 54,389 52,201 54,855

GREEN DOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Operating activities Net income $ 36,590 $ 53,632 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and internal-use software 27,587 28,399 Amortization of intangible assets 12,945 12,181 Provision for uncollectible overdrawn accounts from purchase transactions 5,529 7,407 Provision for loan losses 15,731 18,452 Stock-based compensation 19,798 20,493 Losses in equity method investments 7,611 6,647 Amortization of discount on available-for-sale investment securities (1,129 ) (544 ) Impairment of long-lived assets — 4,134 Other (2,293 ) (1,445 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 7,799 5,614 Prepaid expenses and other assets 16,023 15,809 Deferred expenses 12,755 9,562 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (14,993 ) 12,046 Deferred revenue (17,466 ) (14,192 ) Income tax receivable/payable 1,706 11,968 Other, net (427 ) (2,709 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 127,766 187,454 Investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale investment securities — (694,358 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities 82,221 165,635 Proceeds from sales and calls of available-for-sale securities 56 2,875 Payments for acquisition of property and equipment (38,120 ) (36,537 ) Net changes in loans (17,866 ) (18,732 ) Investment in TailFin Labs, LLC (35,000 ) (35,000 ) Purchases of other investments — (31,934 ) Other investing activities (872 ) (1,448 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,581 ) (649,499 ) Financing activities Borrowings on revolving line of credit 83,000 50,000 Repayments on revolving line of credit (118,000 ) (50,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP purchases 3,415 3,415 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,976 ) (4,016 ) Net changes in deposits (216,312 ) 85,240 Net changes in settlement assets and obligations to customers (21,705 ) (120,063 ) Contingent consideration payments — (1,647 ) Repurchase of Class A common stock — (44,046 ) Net cash used in financing activities (272,578 ) (81,117 ) Net decrease in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (154,393 ) (543,162 ) Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 819,845 1,325,640 Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 665,452 $ 782,478 Cash paid for interest $ 2,721 $ 326 Cash paid for income taxes $ 9,289 $ 4,086 Reconciliation of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents $ 661,452 $ 776,305 Restricted cash 4,000 6,173 Total unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 665,452 $ 782,478

GREEN DOT CORPORATION REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment Revenue (In thousands) Consumer Services $ 129,091 $ 150,959 $ 268,924 $ 309,716 B2B Services 180,652 143,514 351,944 277,414 Money Movement Services 49,974 54,143 148,215 151,459 Corporate and Other 1,427 6,485 4,424 11,190 Total segment revenues 361,144 355,101 773,507 749,779 BaaS commissions and processing expenses (8) 5,418 8,429 10,178 14,941 Other income (9) (686 ) (761 ) (1,429 ) (1,334 ) Total operating revenues $ 365,876 $ 362,769 $ 782,256 $ 763,386

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment Profit (In thousands) Consumer Services $ 44,272 $ 60,376 $ 97,024 $ 114,664 B2B Services 17,706 22,775 39,925 45,039 Money Movement Services 29,774 30,151 90,800 91,611 Corporate and Other (52,883 ) (45,754 ) (106,337 ) (93,440 ) Total segment profit * 38,869 67,548 121,412 157,874 Reconciliation to income before income taxes Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and internal-use software 13,886 14,595 27,587 28,399 Stock based compensation and related employer taxes 10,740 5,770 20,289 20,939 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,281 5,664 12,945 12,181 Impairment charges — 1,871 — 4,134 Legal settlements and related expenses 1,319 13,921 1,419 13,495 Other expense 857 1,788 3,391 3,195 Operating income 4,786 23,939 55,781 75,531 Interest expense, net 238 29 1,882 116 Other expense, net (2,224 ) (4,038 ) (5,248 ) (4,808 ) Income before income taxes $ 2,324 $ 19,872 $ 48,651 $ 70,607

* Total segment profit is also referred to herein as adjusted EBITDA in its non-GAAP measures. Additional information about the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures can be found under the caption “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Contacts

Investor Relations: IR@greendot.com

Media Relations: PR@greendotcorp.com

Read full story here