Green Dot Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

“ 2023 was a pivotal year as we completed our processor conversion, streamlined costs and announced new partners in our BaaS and retail channels,” said George Gresham, Chief Executive Officer of Green Dot. “ Looking forward with a more powerful and efficient foundation and a strong business pipeline, I believe we are poised to improve our revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth as we move through 2024.”

Consolidated Results Summary

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (In thousands, except per share data and percentages) GAAP financial results Total operating revenues $ 366,043 $ 342,432 7 % $ 1,501,328 $ 1,449,566 4 % Net (loss) income $ (23,603 ) $ 5,884 * $ 6,722 $ 64,212 (90 )% Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.45 ) $ 0.11 * $ 0.13 $ 1.19 (89 )% Non-GAAP financial results1 Non-GAAP total operating revenues1 $ 361,717 $ 336,630 7 % $ 1,483,795 $ 1,423,609 4 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 25,727 $ 35,387 (27 )% $ 170,874 $ 238,754 (28 )% Adjusted EBITDA/Non-GAAP total operating revenues (adjusted EBITDA margin) 7.1 % 10.5 % (3.4 )% 11.5 % 16.8 % (5.3 )% Non-GAAP net income1 $ 7,325 $ 17,712 (59 )% $ 85,214 $ 140,024 (39 )% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share1 $ 0.14 $ 0.34 (59 )% $ 1.62 $ 2.59 (37 )% * Change not meaningful

1 Reconciliations of total operating revenues to non-GAAP total operating revenues, net income to adjusted EBITDA, net income to non-GAAP net income, and diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, respectively, are provided in the tables immediately following the unaudited consolidated financial statements. Additional information about the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures can be found under the caption “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Unencumbered cash at the holding company was approximately $55 million as of December 31, 2023.

Green Dot has received a proposed consent order from the Federal Reserve Board relating principally to various aspects of compliance risk management, including consumer compliance and compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. The matters addressed in the proposed consent order relate to activities and practices that commenced prior to the company’s Chief Executive Officer transition in 2020. Included in the consent order are proposals for civil money penalties related to these issues. While Green Dot is still in discussions with the Federal Reserve Board regarding these proposals, it has accrued as part of its GAAP financial results an estimated liability of $20 million related to the proposed consent order during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Green Dot believes the estimate of the aggregate range of reasonably possible losses (meaning the likelihood of losses is more than remote but less than likely) is up to $50 million as of December 31, 2023. This estimated range of reasonably possible losses is based on currently available information for those proceedings in which Green Dot is involved and considers its best estimate of such losses for those matters for which an estimate can be made. However, there can be no assurance that its accrual is sufficient or that losses from the consent order will not exceed the estimated range.

“ We are confident in our financial and regulatory positions and do not expect this to impact our ability to operate and serve our customers and partners on an ongoing basis,” Gresham continued. “ The regulatory environment is continuously evolving, and we are committed to partnering and fully cooperating with our regulators to ensure our products are designed and marketed in ways that put our customers’ best interests at the forefront.”

Key Metrics

The following table shows Green Dot’s quarterly key business metrics for each of the last eight calendar quarters on a consolidated basis and by each of its reportable segments. Please refer to Green Dot’s latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a description of the key business metrics, as well as additional information regarding how Green Dot organizes its business by segment.

2023 2022 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 (In millions) Consolidated * Gross dollar volume $ 26,355 $ 24,836 $ 24,724 $ 23,289 $ 20,010 $ 18,682 $ 17,356 $ 17,436 Number of active accounts 3.57 3.67 3.71 3.84 4.15 4.33 4.61 4.93 Purchase volume $ 5,273 $ 5,362 $ 5,734 $ 6,145 $ 6,292 $ 6,443 $ 6,760 $ 7,192 Consumer Services Gross dollar volume $ 4,290 $ 4,619 $ 5,122 $ 5,677 $ 5,426 $ 5,495 $ 5,715 $ 6,621 Number of active accounts 2.05 2.16 2.35 2.41 2.37 2.51 2.78 3.04 Direct deposit active accounts 0.49 0.52 0.59 0.60 0.63 0.66 0.67 0.69 Purchase volume $ 3,312 $ 3,553 $ 3,984 $ 4,344 $ 4,229 $ 4,302 $ 4,588 $ 5,017 B2B Services Gross dollar volume $ 22,065 $ 20,217 $ 19,602 $ 17,612 $ 14,584 $ 13,187 $ 11,641 $ 10,815 Number of active accounts 1.52 1.51 1.36 1.43 1.78 1.82 1.83 1.89 Purchase volume $ 1,961 $ 1,809 $ 1,750 $ 1,801 $ 2,063 $ 2,141 $ 2,172 $ 2,175 Money Movement Number of cash transfers 8.19 8.31 8.66 8.70 9.03 9.16 9.00 8.87 Number of tax refunds processed 0.16 0.20 3.87 9.91 0.20 0.28 4.48 9.61 * Represents the sum of Green Dot’s Consumer Services and B2B (as defined herein) Services segments.

“ Over the course of 2023, we faced numerous headwinds that impacted our financial performance, namely higher interest rates, client de-conversions and elevated spending on a variety of initiatives, including our processor conversions,” said Jess Unruh, Chief Financial Officer of Green Dot. “ As I look at 2024, I expect to return to growth in the second half of the year as we lap tough comparisons, and more fully realize the benefit of new partner launches, expense management initiatives and other measures that we undertook in 2023.”

2024 Financial Guidance

Green Dot has provided its financial outlook for 2024. Green Dot’s outlook is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time of this earnings release. In particular, its outlook reflects several considerations, including but not limited to the current macro-economic environment, the effect of high inflation and interest rates, the impact of previously disclosed non-renewals of certain partnerships and programs, the company’s decision to wind down many of its legacy cardholder programs in support of GO2bank, negative trends within certain channels of its business, investment in strategic initiatives and compliance programs, and cost reduction initiatives. Additionally, any fines or direct losses in excess of Green Dot’s accrual for the proposed consent order are expressly excluded from its outlook. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in Green Dot’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Total Non-GAAP Operating Revenues2

Green Dot expects its full year non-GAAP total operating revenues2 to be between $1.55 billion and $1.60 billion, or up approximately 6% year over year at the mid-point.

Adjusted EBITDA2

Green Dot expects its full year adjusted EBITDA2 to be between $170 million and $180 million, or up approximately 2% year over year at the mid-point.

Non-GAAP EPS2

Green Dot expects its full year non-GAAP EPS2 to be between $1.45 and $1.59, or down 6% year over year at the mid-point.

The components of Green Dot’s non-GAAP EPS2 guidance range are as follows:

Range Low High (In millions, except per share data) Adjusted EBITDA $ 170.0 $ 180.0 Depreciation and amortization* (66.0 ) (66.0 ) Net interest expense (3.0 ) (3.0 ) Non-GAAP pre-tax income $ 101.0 $ 111.0 Tax impact** (22.7 ) (25.0 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 78.3 $ 86.0 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares issued and outstanding 54.0 54.0 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 1.45 $ 1.59

* Excludes the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets ** Assumes a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 22.5% for full year.

2 For additional information, see reconciliations of forward-looking guidance for these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective, most directly comparable projected GAAP financial measures provided in the tables immediately following the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among other things, statements in the quotes of Green Dot’s executive officers and under the heading “2024 Financial Guidance,” and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, among other things, Green Dot’s ability to achieve the expected cost savings and other benefits from its processor conversions, impacts from and changes in general economic conditions on Green Dot’s business, results of operations and financial condition, shifts in consumer behavior towards electronic payments, the timing and impact of revenue growth activities, Green Dot’s dependence on revenues derived from Walmart, the timing and impact of non-renewals or terminations of agreements with other large partners, impact of competition, Green Dot’s reliance on retail distributors for the promotion of its products and services, demand for Green Dot’s new and existing products and services, continued and improving returns from Green Dot’s investments in strategic initiatives, Green Dot’s ability to operate in a highly regulated environment, including with respect to any restrictions imposed on its business, changes to governmental policies or rulemaking or enforcement priorities affecting financial institutions or to existing laws or regulations affecting Green Dot’s operating methods or economics, Green Dot’s reliance on third-party vendors, changes in credit card association or other network rules or standards, changes in card association and debit network fees or products or interchange rates, instances of fraud developments in the prepaid financial services industry that impact prepaid debit card usage generally, business interruption or systems failure, economic, political and other conditions may adversely affect trends in consumer spending and Green Dot’s involvement in litigation or investigations. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in Green Dot’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which are available on Green Dot’s investor relations website at ir.greendot.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of February 27, 2024, and Green Dot assumes no obligation to update this information as a result of future events or developments, except as required by law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Green Dot’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), Green Dot uses measures of operating results that are adjusted for, among other things, non-operating net interest income and expense; other non-interest investment income earned by its bank; income tax benefit and expense; depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired intangibles; certain legal settlement gains and charges; stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; transaction costs from acquisitions; amortization attributable to deferred financing costs, impairment charges; extraordinary severance expenses; earnings or losses from equity method investments; changes in the fair value of loans held for sale; commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) products and services where Green Dot does not control customer acquisition; realized gains on investment securities; other charges and income not reflective of ongoing operating results; and income tax effects. This earnings release includes non-GAAP total operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with, and are not alternatives or substitutes for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with Green Dot’s financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Green Dot’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Green Dot believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding underlying trends in its consolidated financial condition and results of operations. Green Dot’s management regularly uses these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate Green Dot’s business and make operating decisions. For additional information regarding Green Dot’s use of non-GAAP financial measures and the items excluded by Green Dot from one or more of its historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures, investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of Green Dot’s historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are attached to this earnings release, and which can be found by clicking on “Financial Information” in the Investor Relations section of Green Dot’s website at http://ir.greendot.com/.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably, and with confidence. Green Dot’s technology platform enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial products to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, such as tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. Its flagship digital banking platform GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company’s banking platform services business enables a growing list of the world’s largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy customized, seamless, value-driven money management solutions for their customers.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly and many millions more through its partners. The Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide, more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined, enables it to operate primarily as a “branchless bank.” Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.

GREEN DOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets (In thousands, except par value) Current assets: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents $ 682,263 $ 813,945 Restricted cash 4,239 5,900 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 33,859 — Settlement assets 737,989 493,395 Accounts receivable, net 110,141 74,437 Prepaid expenses and other assets 69,419 78,155 Total current assets 1,637,910 1,465,832 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 2,203,142 2,363,687 Loans to bank customers, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,383 and $9,078 as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 30,534 21,421 Prepaid expenses and other assets 221,656 192,901 Property, equipment, and internal-use software, net 179,376 160,222 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,342 8,316 Deferred expenses 1,546 14,547 Net deferred tax assets 117,139 117,167 Goodwill and intangible assets 420,477 445,083 Total assets $ 4,817,122 $ 4,789,176 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 119,870 $ 113,891 Deposits 3,293,603 3,450,105 Obligations to customers 314,278 218,239 Settlement obligations 57,001 40,691 Amounts due to card issuing banks for overdrawn accounts 225 328 Other accrued liabilities 91,239 98,580 Operating lease liabilities 3,369 3,167 Deferred revenue 6,343 25,029 Line of credit 61,000 — Income tax payable 6,262 11,641 Total current liabilities 3,953,190 3,961,671 Other accrued liabilities 1,895 5,777 Operating lease liabilities 2,687 5,247 Line of credit — 35,000 Total liabilities 3,957,772 4,007,695 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 52,816 and 51,674 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 53 52 Additional paid-in capital 375,980 340,575 Retained earnings 770,304 763,582 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (286,987 ) (322,728 ) Total stockholders’ equity 859,350 781,481 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,817,122 $ 4,789,176

GREEN DOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Operating revenues: Card revenues and other fees $ 272,185 $ 225,339 $ 1,007,565 $ 876,318 Cash processing revenues 33,491 36,632 225,416 235,445 Interchange revenues 52,053 69,345 231,003 295,646 Interest income, net 8,314 11,116 37,344 42,157 Total operating revenues 366,043 342,432 1,501,328 1,449,566 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 50,795 70,002 245,325 297,900 Compensation and benefits expenses 45,594 58,196 238,528 243,939 Processing expenses 178,673 131,719 639,228 481,460 Other general and administrative expenses 117,253 74,436 355,577 331,892 Total operating expenses 392,315 334,353 1,478,658 1,355,191 Operating (loss) income (26,272 ) 8,079 22,670 94,375 Interest expense, net 906 112 3,027 255 Other income (expense), net 1,040 (1,142 ) (5,010 ) (10,199 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (26,138 ) 6,825 14,633 83,921 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,535 ) 941 7,911 19,709 Net (loss) income $ (23,603 ) $ 5,884 $ 6,722 $ 64,212 Basic (loss) earnings per common share: $ (0.45 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 1.20 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.45 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 1.19 Basic weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding: 52,622 51,901 52,251 53,351 Diluted weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding: 52,622 52,299 52,510 53,871

GREEN DOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Operating activities Net income $ 6,722 $ 64,212 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and internal-use software 58,714 57,101 Amortization of intangible assets 24,257 23,509 Provision for uncollectible overdrawn accounts from purchase transactions 24,771 13,771 Provision for loan losses 26,311 32,352 Stock-based compensation 33,744 34,812 Losses in equity method investments 9,310 15,648 Amortization of discount on available-for-sale investment securities (2,276 ) (1,434 ) Impairment of long-lived assets — 4,264 Deferred income tax benefit (11,867 ) (6,674 ) Other (4,100 ) (4,666 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (60,475 ) (7,807 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,354 5,417 Deferred expenses 13,001 2,308 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 690 41,098 Deferred revenue (19,539 ) (3,694 ) Income tax receivable/payable (5,613 ) 11,716 Other, net 515 (4,247 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 97,519 277,686 Investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale investment securities — (931,549 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities 176,665 293,748 Proceeds from sales and calls of available-for-sale securities 186 3,488 Payments for property, equipment and internal-use software (75,942 ) (84,326 ) Net changes in loans (28,970 ) (32,057 ) Investment in TailFin Labs, LLC (35,000 ) (35,000 ) Purchases of other investments — (31,934 ) Other investing activities (3,782 ) (2,558 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 33,157 (820,188 ) Financing activities Borrowings on revolving line of credit 282,000 100,000 Repayments on revolving line of credit (256,000 ) (65,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP purchases 5,565 6,177 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,903 ) (5,947 ) Net changes in deposits (159,436 ) 157,140 Net changes in settlement assets and obligations to customers (132,245 ) (53,991 ) Contingent consideration payments — (1,647 ) Repurchase of Class A common stock — (95,525 ) Other financing activities — (4,500 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (264,019 ) 36,707 Net decrease in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (133,343 ) (505,795 ) Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 819,845 1,325,640 Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 686,502 $ 819,845 Cash paid for interest $ 5,923 $ 627 Cash paid for income taxes $ 24,351 $ 12,966 Reconciliation of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents $ 682,263 $ 813,945 Restricted cash 4,239 5,900 Total unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 686,502 $ 819,845

