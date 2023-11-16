Green Dot Appoints Dave Harden as Chief Technology Officer

Digital Bank and Fintech Announces Executive Updates Aimed at Driving Performance and Efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BaaS–Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today announced the appointment of Dave Harden as Chief Technology Officer supporting the company’s ongoing effort to become a more streamlined, efficient and powerful technology company focused on building and delivering seamless and scalable banking and payment tools for consumers and businesses.





As Chief Technology Officer, Harden will be responsible for overseeing the ongoing development and delivery of Green Dot’s technology platforms supporting the company’s direct customers and growing list of banking as a service (BaaS) partners. Harden has been a member of Green Dot’s executive team since February 2022, most recently serving as SVP of Product Development responsible for overseeing the migration of Green Dot cards to a modern cloud-based card management platform.

“Dave is a proven technology leader and strategist who brings the right knowledge, skills and instincts to this important role as Green Dot pivots to focus on stability and growth,” said George Gresham, Chief Executive Officer, Green Dot Corporation. “The team will benefit from Dave’s calm and confident leadership style, and ability to efficiently and effectively navigate through change and growth.”

Prior to joining Green Dot, Harden was managing director and head of core banking technology transformation at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), where he worked from 2017 to 2022. Prior to MUFG, he held several technology leadership roles at Bridgewater Associates from 2011 to 2017.

“Being part of Green Dot’s mission to provide flexible financial services to our customers has been deeply rewarding, further enhanced by our processor conversion,” said Harden. “I’m excited to strengthen our customer relationships and help lead Green Dot through our next phase of evolution.”

Green Dot recently announced the completion of its processor conversions, a comprehensive multi-year initiative to transform the company into a more efficient, nimble and powerful platform that unlocks new capabilities and scalable growth for the company’s direct bank and banking as a service (BaaS) partners. The company also recently announced the addition of PLS, Stockpile and Credibly to its growing list of partners.

“As the demand for digital banking and embedded finance continues, Green Dot will be well-positioned to serve and enable more consumers, both directly and through our valued partners, and achieve scalable long-term growth,” continued Gresham. “Dave’s appointment marks an important milestone in our path toward becoming a more streamlined and powerful team and platform.”

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably, and with confidence. Green Dot’s technology platform enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. Its flagship digital banking platform GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company’s banking platform services business enables a growing list of the world’s largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy customized, seamless, value-driven money management solutions for their customers.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly and many millions more through its partners. The Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide, more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined, enables it to operate primarily as a “branchless bank.” Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com

