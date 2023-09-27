Home Business Wire Green Check Statement and Availability to Comment on the SAFER Banking Act
Trailblazing fintech reiterates its support of the bill’s passage

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Check (GC), the leading fintech connector and technology and insights provider in the emerging cannabis market, today released the following statement from Kevin Hart, its founder and CEO, on the SAFER Banking Act.


“This is the first time we’ve been optimistic about the passage of the SAFER Act. It’s encouraging that the bill is originating in the Senate, where its antecedents were unsuccessful.

“While the proposed language in the legislation is far from perfect, it would represent real progress if it is adopted. I’m confident that, if approved, the bill will serve as a catalyst for more banks and credit unions to serve the legal cannabis industry. The language provides more solid guidance on the requirements for a wider range of financial services, including payments.

“We know the markup is merely the next step but with each hint of action out of Congress, more financial institutions recognize that federal legislation will eventually be adopted and that they can serve the cannabis industry today.”

Green Check is available to discuss the measure and industry at large further. To arrange an interview with Green Check, please contact Caliber Corporate Advisers at greencheckverified@calibercorporate.com.

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology and advisory services to more than 140 financial institutions and over 7,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report, and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022 and 2023 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit www.greencheckverified.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

