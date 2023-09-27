Green Check Statement and Availability to Comment on the SAFER Banking Act

Trailblazing fintech reiterates its support of the bill’s passage

“This is the first time we’ve been optimistic about the passage of the SAFER Act. It’s encouraging that the bill is originating in the Senate, where its antecedents were unsuccessful.

“While the proposed language in the legislation is far from perfect, it would represent real progress if it is adopted. I’m confident that, if approved, the bill will serve as a catalyst for more banks and credit unions to serve the legal cannabis industry. The language provides more solid guidance on the requirements for a wider range of financial services, including payments.

“We know the markup is merely the next step but with each hint of action out of Congress, more financial institutions recognize that federal legislation will eventually be adopted and that they can serve the cannabis industry today.”

