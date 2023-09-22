Green Check Honored With PBC Top Compliance Company Award

Coveted industry recognition – representing continued excellence in the growing cannabis industry – was awarded to Green Check at this year’s Annual Cannabis Payments, Banking, and Compliance (PBC) Conference

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Check (GC), the leading fintech provider of financial services solutions and industry insights in the emerging cannabis market, today announced it was named the Top Compliance Company at the PBC Conference in Washington, D.C. for its cannabis banking and connected marketplace solutions. This year’s honor follows last year’s win, where GC’s CEO & Founder, Kevin Hart was recognized as Top Compliance Leader.









The PBC Conference is an annual meeting of the leading payment, banking, and compliance executives and companies in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. Every year, it recognizes three organizations: the leading payment company, top compliance company (won by GC), and top banking company (won by Green Check client Valley Bank). It also recognizes three individuals for top payments leader, top banker, and top compliance leader.

“No achievement of this kind is a solitary endeavor,” said Kevin Hart, CEO and Founder of Green Check. “It’s a result of the collective efforts of our dedicated Green Check team. This award is a reminder of the importance of our shared commitment to support the under-served cannabis space, expand access to business critical services, and propel the industry with actionable data and insights.”

Recognition as the Top Compliance Company from PBC is the latest milestone among many for Green Check, which already has more than 140 financial institutions and over 7,000 cannabis businesses on its cutting-edge SaaS platform.

Earlier this year, GC announced the acquisition of data integration company, Komplyd, and the launch of the Green Check Connect marketplace, where cannabis operators can find business services – such as lending, payments, HR/Payroll and insurance – from trusted providers dedicated to supporting the legal cannabis industry. The company was also ranked for the second year in a row in 2023 in American Banker’s Best Place to Work in Fintech, an award that recognizes and honors the best employers in the financial technology industry today.

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology and advisory services to more than 140 financial institutions and over 7,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022 and 2023 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.com and follow GC on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Christina Levin



Caliber Corporate Advisers



greencheckverified@calibercorporateadvisers.com