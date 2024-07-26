Greece Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Databook 2024: Market Size and Forecasts, Consumer Attitude, Behaviour, Retail Spend 2019-2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Greece Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





Prepaid card market (value terms) in Greece increased at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.6%, increasing from US$3.20 billion in 2023 to reach US$4.23 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Greece. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Scope

Greece Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Greece Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Greece Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Greece Digital Wallet Spend by Key Retail Categories

Food and Grocery

Health and Beauty Products

Apparel and Foot Wear

Books, Music and Video

Consumer Electronics

Pharmacy and Wellness

Gas Stations

Restaurants and Bars

Toys, Kids and Baby Products

Services

Other Categories

Greece Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes – Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Greece Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Greece Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Greece Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players

General Purpose Prepaid Cards

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards

Travel Forex Prepaid Cards

Meal Prepaid Cards

Greece Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Greece Prepaid Card Spend by Key Retail Categories

Food and Grocery

Health and Beauty Products

Apparel and Foot Wear

Books, Music and Video

Consumer Electronics

Pharmacy and Wellness

Gas Stations

Restaurants and Bars

Toys, Kids and Baby Products

Services

Other Categories

Greece General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Greece Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Greece Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Greece Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Greece Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Greece Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Greece Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Greece Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Greece Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Greece Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Greece Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Greece Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Greece Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Greece Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Greece Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Categories

General Purpose Prepaid Cards

Gift Cards

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Cards

Teen and Campus Prepaid Cards

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards

Payroll Prepaid Cards

Meal Prepaid Cards

Travel Forex Prepaid Cards

Transit and Trolls Prepaid Cards

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Cards

Fuel Prepaid Cards

Utilities and Other Prepaid Cards

