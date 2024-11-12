Greece Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029: Coverage of 15 Existing and 3 Upcoming Facilities Across 4+ Locations – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Greece Data Center Colocation Market – Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Greece Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 56 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 125 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 14.32%.
The region has around 15 active colocation data centers, with a rising number of facilities. As an emerging market in Western Europe, Greece is seeing substantial growth in data center development. Furthermore, the average rack power density in Greece is around 3-12 kW in 2024, which is likely to increase to 8-10 kW by 2028 through increased deployment of big data, IoT, AI, and ML workloads and the entry of hyperscale/cloud operators in the market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Greece?
- What factors are driving Greece data center colocation market?
- How much MW of IT power capacity will Greece utilize by 2029?
WHAT’S INCLUDED?
- An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Greece data center colocation market.
- Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the market’s colocation of demand and supply.
- Market size is available regarding utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- The market size is available regarding Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy percentage.
- An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment regarding core & shell area, power, and rack in Greece and a comparison between Nordic countries.
- The study of the existing Greece data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of Greece’s current and future colocation demand by several industries.
- Study on sustainability status in the region
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.
- Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Greece
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 15
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03
- Coverage: 4+ locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Greece
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|45
|Forecast Period
|2023 – 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$56 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$125 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.3%
|Regions Covered
|Greece
Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
- Market by Utilized Area
- Market by Utilized Racks
- Market by IT Power Capacity
- Colocation Demand by Industry
Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Greece
- Sustainability Status in Greece
- Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Greece
Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
Market Dynamics
- Key Trends in the Market
- Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
- Key Restraints in the Market
Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by IT Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
Existing Colocation Operators
- CloudRock
- Digital Realty (Lamda Hellix)
- Friktoria
- Hostmein IKE
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Lancom
- Synapsecom Telecoms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37e18j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900