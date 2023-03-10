Great Life RE, LLC Joins The Real Brokerage; High-Producing Group Significantly Expands Real’s Presence in Eastern Tennessee

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$REAX #therealbrokerage–The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Great Life RE, LLC, led by Lainey Jones and Eleanor Cippel, has joined the company from eXp Realty, LLC. The group’s addition significantly expands Real’s presence in eastern Tennessee, and continues Real’s recruiting momentum.

Founded in 2017 by veteran real estate agent Lainey Jones and marketing executive Eleanor Cippel as an independent brokerage that offered agents a differentiated platform, Great Life joined eXp in 2019. The 30-member group, which includes agents who practice in Knoxville, Florida and North Carolina, generated $100 million in sales in 2022.

“Great Life RE’s success is built on the values we cherish the most at Real – partnership and an unwavering commitment to provide agents with a platform that allows them to deliver great service,” said Sharran Srivatsaa, President of The Real Brokerage. “We are thrilled to welcome Lainey, Eleanor and the rest of the Great Life RE group to The Real Brokerage family. They will be a great addition to our collaborative culture.”

One of the top producing lake and waterfront agents, Jones began her real estate career as an appraiser in Florida. She spent nearly a decade as a development manager at a leading software company before becoming an agent in 2007. Prior to forming Great Life, Jones spent six years as an agent/broker at RE/MAX in Maryville, TN.

“We started Great Life with a vision of creating a better place for agents. Real provides us with an opportunity to offer our agents an advantage,” Jones said. “Real’s connected culture and value of ‘Word Hard. Be Kind.’ fit with how we have shaped Great Life and allowed us to attract some of the highest quality agents to our group.”

A former media, innovation and marketing executive, Cippel began practicing full time in 2017, after spending nearly two decades in media sales leadership and innovation at some of the nation’s largest publishers and as Chief Marketing Officer at Coats2Coats, where she consulted and coached entrepreneurs. As an agent, Cippel has focused on the luxury and lake home real estate segments. She also uses her experience to help coach agents.

“We’ve been watching the growth and momentum at Real and wanted to be part of a brand that is not only growing, but also shares our core values,” said Cippel. “We’ve built Great Life around a culture of collaboration. At Real, they are focused on eliminating silos and ensuring that agents are positioned for long-term success.”

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding Real’s growth and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 9,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contacts

Investor inquiries:



Jason Lee



Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations



investors@therealbrokerage.com

908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:



Elisabeth Warrick



Director, Communications



elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

201.564.4221