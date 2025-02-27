Great Gray Group Acquires Retirement Plan Advisory Group

RPAG enhances Great Gray’s commitment to accelerate technology innovation and growth within the retirement ecosystem

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Gray Group (“Great Gray” or the “Company”), an independent leader in retirement solutions and the parent company of Great Gray Trust Company, today announced that it has acquired Retirement Plan Advisory Group (“RPAG”). This strategic investment demonstrates Great Gray’s commitment to driving growth by delivering innovative products, technology and services to improve the U.S. retirement sector.

Over the past twenty years, RPAG has developed a leading retirement plan practice management software platform that helps its clients, including advisors, institutions and service providers, solve their most complex challenges. RPAG’s clients use its premier technology and solutions to support more than 120,000 retirement plans with over 10 million participants.

Under Great Gray’s ownership, RPAG, its clients and partners will benefit from the strategic investments and resources that have powered growth and innovation at Great Gray Trust Company. Targeted investments in talent, technology and operational excellence are set to significantly improve the offerings across Great Gray’s businesses and the broader retirement ecosystem. Key initiatives include investments in:

Technology Enhancements: Strengthening technology capabilities, including talent acquisition and advancement of data and software solutions, under the leadership of Pratyush Rai, who recently joined the Company as its CTO. Great Gray’s proprietary onboarding solution, BoardingPass™, will integrate with RPAG, offering its clients digital onboarding capabilities.

Distribution Growth: The Company expects to double its marketing, sales and client support teams by the middle of 2025. In January of 2025, RPAG launched the Technology Partnership Program, to bring new platform features and solutions, including exclusive access to a broader suite of CITs, to RPAG’s advisor clients. In April of 2025, RPAG will launch a corresponding Recordkeeper Partnership Program.

Operational Excellence: Bolstering operational support through improved resources, including digitizing processes.

The Company expects these initiatives will further bolster its leadership position by anticipating and addressing the rapidly evolving needs of clients and partners, which will position them to deliver superior services to retirement plans and give their participants a better chance at a better retirement.

The Company plans to provide additional details on its technology and product roadmap, areas of investment and future growth plans at the RPAG National Conference, which will be held in late September of 2025 in Chicago, IL.

About Great Gray Group

Great Gray Group, LLC owns RPAG and Great Gray Trust Company, LLC, a leading provider of trustee and administrative services to Collective Investment Trusts (CITs), managing over $210 billion across more than 770 funds. Great Gray is committed to innovation and growth in the retirement planning sector, delivering solutions that offer efficiency, value, and growth opportunities to retirement professionals and their clients.

About Retirement Plan Advisory Group

Retirement Plan Advisory Group, LLC is a leading provider of technology and retirement advisory platforms, dedicated to equipping advisors, institutions and service providers with the tools and insights needed to deliver outstanding retirement plan results.

Disclosures

Great Gray Trust Company, LLC (Great Gray Trust) serves as Trustee for its bank collective investment funds (Funds) and maintains ultimate fiduciary authority over the management of, and investments made in, the Funds. The Funds are not mutual funds as the Funds and their units are exempt from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the Securities Act of 1933, respectively.

Investments in the Funds are not bank deposits or obligations of and are not insured or guaranteed by Great Gray Trust Company, LLC, any bank, the FDIC, the Federal Reserve, or any other governmental agency. The Funds are commingled investment vehicles, and as such, the values of the underlying investments will rise and fall according to market activity; it is possible to lose money by investing in the Funds.

RPAG provides technology, solutions and services for a fee to its customers, who are primarily retirement plan advisors and associated institutions. The services include ratings of various third-party investment vehicles based on RPAG’s proprietary quantitative and qualitative scoring methodology. The investment vehicles do not pay to be evaluated and scored; nor do the companies that provide services to the investment vehicles pay for them to be evaluated and scored, but those companies may have commercial relationships and affiliations with RPAG.

Great Gray Trust serves as trustee and provides administrative services for collective investment trust funds that are scored by RPAG. Great Gray Trust has a commercial relationship with RPAG that does not involve the evaluation and scoring of these funds.

Scott Barker

Chief Marketing Officer

Great Gray Group

scott.barker@greatgray.com