Great American Insurance Group’s PolicySweet® Teams Up with Landy Insurance to Offer PolicySweet for Agents

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great American Insurance Group’s PolicySweet, a digital insurance platform for small commercial customers, announced that it has teamed up with Landy Insurance. Landy is now part of the PolicySweet for Agents program, allowing agents to utilize the PolicySweet platform on Landy’s agency website.





The PolicySweet for Agents platform uses technology to evaluate limits and coverage needs to quickly generate a quote, helping agents save time compared to traditional methods of gathering client information. Clients can be connected to a tailored policy within minutes, so they can focus on operating their business with peace of mind knowing that coverage is in place.

“Agents are a crucial component of helping small businesses get the coverage they need. The Professional Liability Division of Great American has worked with Landy for several years, and we are excited to build upon that existing relationship,” said Kristen Mielcarek, Divisional Vice President, Great American Alternative Distribution. “By working with trusted agents, we can help deliver a seamless experience where small business owners like to shop for insurance.”

PolicySweet is committed to helping small businesses across the U.S. acquire Business Owner’s Policy, Workers’ Compensation and HomeHQSM coverage. Agents can produce quotes for clients 24/7 and track lead activity in real-time from their agency dashboard to help their customers at any point during the buying process.

“We are thrilled to now offer a quick, easy and affordable way for small businesses and professionals to purchase Business Owner’s and Workers’ Compensation Insurance. Prospective customers can quote, bind, pay and have a policy issued online in less than 10 minutes, or they can contact us directly for more hands-on support through the process,” said Stephanie McNamara, Vice President of National Sales & Marketing, Landy Insurance Agency. “In either case, PolicySweet is a natural fit with our existing suite of products, which includes our exclusive National Errors & Omissions programs with Great American for Accountants, Real Estate Appraisers and Real Estate professionals.”

For more details on PolicySweet for Agents or to apply for an appointment, please visit PolicySweet.com/agents.

Policies are underwritten by Great American Insurance Company, Great American Assurance Company, Great American Alliance Insurance Company, and Great American Insurance Company of New York, authorized insurers in all 50 states and the D.C. To learn more about PolicySweet, visit PolicySweet.com.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

About Landy Insurance

The Herbert H. Landy Insurance Agency is a national leader in providing professional insurance coverage. Since our founding in 1949, our mission has remained the same: to provide our clients and insurance agency partners with an exceptional combination of coverage, service, and cost. Our commitment to the traditional values of personalized customer care is matched only by the same commitment to innovation so that we can meet the evolving insurance needs of today’s businesses. We offer more options for coverage than ever before, including insurance plans for Professional Liability/Errors and Omissions, Privacy, Cyber, Crime, Business Owner Plans, Workers’ Compensation, Bonds and much more.

