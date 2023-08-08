Great American Insurance Group Launches Salesforce Component for Equipment Finance

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great American Insurance Group’s Specialty Equipment Division is pleased to announce the availability of an embedded coverage solution to equipment finance companies using Salesforce. This technology makes insurance solutions available at any point in the leasing workflow.





“Equipment finance is investing in technologies that connect,” says Brendan Cronin, Divisional Assistant Vice President, Great American Specialty Equipment. “The leaders in this industry are streamlining the flow between customers, internal users, outside services and systems. It made sense for us to offer a Salesforce component that delivers insurance placement and tracking into that flow.”

Cody Sanguinetti, CFLP, Divisional Assistant Vice President, Great American Specialty Equipment, adds, “Salesforce has become an important platform for the industry, and we’ve seen equipment finance companies use it to solve different needs from originations to service. We saw an opportunity to help solve for insurance.”

The Salesforce component provides the following benefits for equipment finance companies:

Immediate quoting and enrollment

Reduce data entry using metadata

Flexible support for diverse workflows

Sanguinetti added, “We’ve had a great response from our clients. It’s been a great complement to the investment that started with our Specialty Equipment API. We’re excited to see what is now possible.”

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for over 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

