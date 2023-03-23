Great American Insurance Group Announces the Promotion of Elizabeth M. Shepherd to Divisional President, Cyber Risk

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great American Insurance Group announced today the promotion of Elizabeth (Betty) M. Shepherd to Divisional President, Cyber Risk.





Mrs. Shepherd joined Great American in 2018 as a Divisional Senior Vice President and was instrumental in consolidating the company’s cyber risk products and programs. She oversees the company’s cyber initiatives and existing cyber underwriting operations. Mrs. Shepherd also coordinates product management and the development of all cyber risk products.

Mrs. Shepherd has 33 years of industry experience, including 21 years of extensive experience in both the brokerage and carrier sides of cyber insurance. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from St. Francis College.

About Cyber Risk

For more than a decade, Great American has delivered customized cyber risk products and programs via numerous divisions and built a reputation for providing flexible offerings in combination with other products or on a stand-alone basis. In 2018, the Cyber Risk Division was formally organized by consolidating those various products and programs into one specialty business unit. Our products are designed for small- and medium-sized business and are easy to explain and understand.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

