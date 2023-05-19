GRC Announces Participation at Dell Tech World in Las Vegas to Discuss the Necessity of Single-Phase Liquid Immersion Cooling to Create Energy-Efficient Data Centers

GRC and Global Alliance Partner Dell Technologies will share how operators can build truly sustainable data centers by using liquid immersion cooling solutions

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in immersion cooling for data centers, announced today its participation at Dell Tech World, a community of forward thinkers and innovators to help businesses level up for tomorrow’s emerging trends, taking place May 22-25 at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. In addition to participating in speaking engagements, GRC will be exhibiting at booth #1416, where they will have a full-sized ICEraQ Series 10 Duo on display—ICEraQ systems are capable of cooling up to 184 kW per rack.

GRC’s involvement in numerous educational events throughout the conference are designed to specifically address the value of liquid immersion cooling in data center operations and GRC’s collaboration with Dell Technologies.

On May 22, GRC CRO Jim Weynand will lead an Expo Theater Session focusing on how Dell and GRC are working together to help clients transform their data centers by embracing immersion cooling to drive sustainability goals and lower operating expenses.

Also on May 22, GRC CEO Peter Poulin will join UNICOM’s Rusty Cone and Dell’s SVP of Global Partner Marketing Cheryl Cook in the Global Partner Lounge at 11:00AM to share their perspectives on the recent rollout at PhonePe (the “first green data center in India”) and the importance of being members of the Dell partnership ecosystem.

The following day, during another Expo Theater Session, Jim Weynand will present a Dell and GRC customer success story highlighting a deployment the two partners collaborated on for The University of Texas at Austin’s Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC). The project installation supported their Lonestar6 supercomputer, and combined GRC’s ICEraQ Series 10 Quad immersion cooling system and hundreds of Dell PowerEdge C6525 servers to form one of the most powerful academic supercomputing clusters in the world.

Next, on May 23 at 3:00PM, GRC’s place in the Dell partnership ecosystem and its recent collaboration with UNICOM, NTT, Vertiv and Intel on a sustainability-focused deployment for Indian digital payments firm PhonePe will be spotlighted on the Main Stage during the Global Partner Summit Keynote “The Art of the ‘And’: The Power of Participating in Dell’s Partner Ecosystem.” In this keynote, Dell executives (including Chairman and CEO Michael Dell, Co-COO Chuck Whitten, and Global Channel Chief Rola Dagher) will discuss how the future of innovation is fueled by technologies and partner ecosystems working together to provide trusted solutions to customers.

Finally, on May 24, GRC CEO Peter Poulin will participate in a Fireside Chat titled “Innovator Spotlight: Can Sustainable Cooling Practices Solve Your Energy Problem?” Peter will be joined by Nexalus CEO Kenneth O’Mahoney. Throughout the discussion, the two will detail how data centers can increase density without sacrificing sustainability.

Dell Technologies joined GRC’s Global Alliance Partnership in 2021 to enable their customers to easily capitalize on the benefits of data center liquid immersion cooling from development through installation and post-sales support, including GRC’s dedicated experts who develop custom solutions for data centers based on their unique circumstances.

“We are proud of our longstanding relationship with Dell Technologies and are excited to support them at this flagship event,” said Peter Poulin, CEO of GRC. “The environment at the conference is exciting—with innovation and collaboration being the name of the game.”

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company’s patented immersion cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in twenty-two countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time.

Please visit grcooling.com for more information.

