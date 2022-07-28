GRC Announces Participants for the Second Annual Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Awareness Month

GRC will collaborate with Dell Technologies, Intel, and other data center and infrastructure experts to discuss the efficiency benefits of deploying liquid immersion cooling

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-phase data center liquid immersion cooling, announced today the lineup of participants for the second annual Liquid Immersion Cooling Awareness Month in August. Joining GRC in the initiative are Dell Technologies, Intel, HTS, eSmart Systems, RED, the Texas Advanced Computing Center, Texan by Nature, Alfa Laval, Halston Group, and Total Data Centre Solutions. Each session will be moderated by Mission Critical Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Amy Al-Katib.

Participants will discover the latest in data center cooling over five weeks in August. This initiative is designed to increase awareness of immersion cooling technology and its advantages over air cooling within the data center community. Data centers are facing increased compute and density requirements, power constraints, environmental pressures, and budget limitations—liquid immersion cooling is the answer to these challenges.

Throughout August, GRC and its partners will provide educational sessions with end users, server manufacturers, and other data center stakeholders. Additionally, in Week 5 attendees will get a sneak peek at GRC’s newest immersion cooling system, specifically designed to increase the profitability and resiliency of Digital Asset Mining operations while reducing their energy consumption and complexity.

The lineup is as follows:

Week 1 – Data Center Sustainability is a Team Sport

In this session, participants will hear from the leading processor manufacturer, sustainability-focused NGOs, a global provider of heat transfer solutions, a premier data center design group, and the leading authority on liquid immersion cooling. Get the answers you need to achieve your organizational goals, while also contributing to a greener world.

Week 2 – Strengthening the Data Center Ecosystem

In this session, attendees will learn how GRC and Dell Technologies are collaborating on comprehensive solutions—from facility design to server selection and heat reuse—that help operators transition their data centers to environmentally friendly liquid immersion cooling solutions, dramatically reducing power and water use while also vastly increasing density, scalability, and efficiency.

Week 3 – From the Ground Up—Greenfield Data Centers and Immersion Cooling

In this session, GRC and its industry partners will provide a tutorial on how starting anew with immersion cooling streamlines the design build process, slashes CapEx & OpEx, simplifies operations, and delivers enviable sustainability metrics.

Week 4 – Building Better Over Time—Transitioning to Immersion Cooling

This session will guide attendees on how to transform their data center to a more powerful, efficient, and sustainable operation over time with immersion cooling. Participants will walk away with a plan for a transition, that is aligned with their purchase cycle, and how to avoid operational disruptions.

Week 5 – A Pathway to More Profitable and Sustainable Digital Asset Mining

Attendees will hear from Ryan Skene, Director of Finance at HTS, and other authorities who will tackle topics such as building more efficient and sustainable operations, responding quickly to changes in the cost of energy, when overclocking makes sense (and when it doesn’t), and novel, alternative approaches to powering mining. They’ll also review illustrations of financial models that enable maximum profits, and provide attendees with a sneak peek at GRC’s forthcoming crypto-mining-oriented liquid immersion cooling system.

With the success of GRC’s first ever Liquid Immersion Cooling Awareness Month last year, the 2022 program is an opportunity to dive deeper into the technology and its use cases in today’s demanding data center environment, and demonstrate to end users and data center professionals that liquid immersion cooling is the most cost-effective and environmentally friendly way for data centers to operate.

Visit https://www.grcooling.com/licawareness-2022/ to sign up and see the up-to-date lineup of educational sessions.

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company’s patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in twenty-one countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

