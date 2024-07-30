Graylog Named a ‘Leader’ and ‘Fast Mover’ in GigaOm 2024 Radar Report for SIEM

Graylog’s SIEM Solution Applauded for Innovation, Flexibility, and Comprehensive Threat Detection

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Graylog—Graylog, a leader in Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR), today announced its recognition as a ‘Leader’ and ‘Fast Mover’ in GigaOm’s 2024 SIEM Radar Report. The platform excelled in cost optimization, alert fidelity and self-tuning capabilities, scalability, data enrichment, and anomaly detection. Graylog’s robust development pipeline and strategic decision-making propelled it to the forefront among competitors.





In the GigaOm Innovation/Feature Play quadrant, Graylog stands out for its flexibility, responsiveness, and cutting-edge functionalities.

The platform is recognized for swiftly adapting to market needs and offering innovative features that streamline TDIR. Graylog’s customizable alerts, highly flexible search, and dashboards ensure security and compliance objectives are met efficiently, making Graylog a top choice for organizations seeking a robust and adaptable SIEM solution.

“Graylog’s SIEM platform’s performance in this year’s Radar Report is impressive,” said Andrew Green, enterprise IT research analyst and writer, GigaOm. “Graylog fits well at the top of the Innovation/Feature Play quadrant because of innovation in the platform’s cutting-edge features and functionality. Graylog’s features automatically identify the risk of raised alerts and provide recommended action steps. The customizable alerts and Investigation dashboards meet security and compliance objectives by providing and continuously updating readily usable content, including Sigma Rules, anomaly detectors, and dashboards.”

“Security Information Event Management technology today needs to cut through the noise and deliver on the promise of identifying the early signs of attackers’ activity, understanding its impact, and providing actionable insights for mitigation,” said Seth Goldhammer, VP of Product Management, Graylog. “We are pleased GigaOm recognizes our innovative approach to delivering true value to our customers and is excited about what our immediate roadmap delivers.”

