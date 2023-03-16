<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Gravity Game Arise: "River Tails: Stronger Together" Early Access out Now on...
Business Wire

Gravity Game Arise: “River Tails: Stronger Together” Early Access out Now on Steam

di Business Wire

20% Off Early Access release sale

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd. (located in Chuo-ku, Tokyo) is happy to announce that River Tails: Stronger Together is out today in Early Access on Steam. A beautifully animated 3D co-op adventure platformer, developed by Italian indie duo Kid Onion Studio and published by Gravity Game Arise. River Tails tells the story of two unlikely friends, a cat called Furple and a fish called Finn. Journeying through beautiful natural-world environments, Furple and Finn will have to learn to work together if they don’t want to lose the things they love most.


To celebrate the Early Access version release, the game will be on sale for 20% off until March 23.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1851610/River_Tails_Stronger_Together/

Grab your best gaming buddy, grab a pair of controllers and get ready for some Co-op fun!

Take the role of the curious and vivacious Furple or the cool and ambitious Finn, and work together to traverse the fun but dangerous river. Piranhas, frogs, spikes, traps, secrets, friendly beavers and a ton fun awaits you along your journey.

Title

River Tails: Stronger Together

Genre

Coop adventure platformer

Developer

Kid Onion Studio

Publisher

Gravity Games Arise Co., Ltd

Label

Gravity Indie Games

Price

$19.99 USD (Early Access pricing)

Targeted Release Date*

Estimated Q3 2023 (Early access March 16)

Region

Global

Planned Platforms*

PC (Windows), PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox

Steam page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1851610/River_Tails_Stronger_Together/

Official website

https://www.rivertailsthegame.com/

Official press kit

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lvbikFVfRJnmABJ_gu2XZqXbJ9YPhyQg

Official Twitter

https://twitter.com/RiverTailsGame

Official Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/rivertailsthegame/

Official TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@rivertailsthegame

Copyright

©2023RiverTails:StrongerTogether, © GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd., © Kid Onion Studio

*Subject to change

 

General Information

GRAVITY INDIE GAMES

https://indies.gravityga.jp/

About Gravity Game Arise

Company Name: GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd.

Address: 2F, 3-14-4 Hachobori Chuo-ku Tokyo

Founded: July 1, 2019

Company Website: https://gravityga.jp/

*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

*Xbox is a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

*PlayStation and PlayStation5 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Contacts

Media Contact
Gravity Game Arise

mktg@gravityga.jp　

Articoli correlati

Salem Media Group Announces New Podcast with Lena Armuth on the Senior Resource Podcast Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the launch of the podcast show Retirement for Real...
Continua a leggere

New Digital Trust–Workforce Inclusion Program to Upskill More than 150 Learners to Prepare for Tech Jobs

Business Wire Business Wire -
ISACA, One In Tech Foundation and the Caterpillar Foundation are partnering to provide instruction, mentorship and career development opportunities SCHAUMBURG,...
Continua a leggere

DCO Update Provides Unprecedented Speed to OpenVPN Networks

Business Wire Business Wire -
PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenVPN, the world’s leading network security solution, today announced the release of OpenVPN 2.6, a major update...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Salem Media Group Announces New Podcast with Lena Armuth on the Senior Resource Podcast...

Business Wire