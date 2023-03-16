Gravity Game Arise: “River Tails: Stronger Together” Early Access out Now on Steam

20% Off Early Access release sale

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd. (located in Chuo-ku, Tokyo) is happy to announce that River Tails: Stronger Together is out today in Early Access on Steam. A beautifully animated 3D co-op adventure platformer, developed by Italian indie duo Kid Onion Studio and published by Gravity Game Arise. River Tails tells the story of two unlikely friends, a cat called Furple and a fish called Finn. Journeying through beautiful natural-world environments, Furple and Finn will have to learn to work together if they don’t want to lose the things they love most.





To celebrate the Early Access version release, the game will be on sale for 20% off until March 23.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1851610/River_Tails_Stronger_Together/

Grab your best gaming buddy, grab a pair of controllers and get ready for some Co-op fun!

Take the role of the curious and vivacious Furple or the cool and ambitious Finn, and work together to traverse the fun but dangerous river. Piranhas, frogs, spikes, traps, secrets, friendly beavers and a ton fun awaits you along your journey.

Title River Tails: Stronger Together Genre Coop adventure platformer Developer Kid Onion Studio Publisher Gravity Games Arise Co., Ltd Label Gravity Indie Games Price $19.99 USD (Early Access pricing) Targeted Release Date* Estimated Q3 2023 (Early access March 16) Region Global Planned Platforms* PC (Windows), PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Steam page https://store.steampowered.com/app/1851610/River_Tails_Stronger_Together/ Official website https://www.rivertailsthegame.com/ Official press kit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lvbikFVfRJnmABJ_gu2XZqXbJ9YPhyQg Official Twitter https://twitter.com/RiverTailsGame Official Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rivertailsthegame/ Official TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@rivertailsthegame Copyright ©2023RiverTails:StrongerTogether, © GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd., © Kid Onion Studio *Subject to change

