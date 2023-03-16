Gravity Game Arise: “River Tails: Stronger Together” Early Access out Now on Steam

20% Off Early Access release sale
TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd. (located in Chuo-ku, Tokyo) is happy to announce that River Tails: Stronger Together is out today in Early Access on Steam. A beautifully animated 3D co-op adventure platformer, developed by Italian indie duo Kid Onion Studio and published by Gravity Game Arise. River Tails tells the story of two unlikely friends, a cat called Furple and a fish called Finn. Journeying through beautiful natural-world environments, Furple and Finn will have to learn to work together if they don’t want to lose the things they love most.
To celebrate the Early Access version release, the game will be on sale for 20% off until March 23.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1851610/River_Tails_Stronger_Together/
Grab your best gaming buddy, grab a pair of controllers and get ready for some Co-op fun!
Take the role of the curious and vivacious Furple or the cool and ambitious Finn, and work together to traverse the fun but dangerous river. Piranhas, frogs, spikes, traps, secrets, friendly beavers and a ton fun awaits you along your journey.
|
Title
|
River Tails: Stronger Together
|
Genre
|
Coop adventure platformer
|
Developer
|
Kid Onion Studio
|
Publisher
|
Gravity Games Arise Co., Ltd
|
Label
|
Gravity Indie Games
|
Price
|
$19.99 USD (Early Access pricing)
|
Targeted Release Date*
|
Estimated Q3 2023 (Early access March 16)
|
Region
|
Global
|
Planned Platforms*
|
PC (Windows), PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox
|
Steam page
|
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1851610/River_Tails_Stronger_Together/
|
Official website
|
Official press kit
|
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lvbikFVfRJnmABJ_gu2XZqXbJ9YPhyQg
|
Official Twitter
|
Official Instagram
|
Official TikTok
|
Copyright
|
©2023RiverTails:StrongerTogether, © GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd., © Kid Onion Studio
|
*Subject to change
General Information
GRAVITY INDIE GAMES
https://indies.gravityga.jp/
About Gravity Game Arise
Company Name: GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd.
Address: 2F, 3-14-4 Hachobori Chuo-ku Tokyo
Founded: July 1, 2019
Company Website: https://gravityga.jp/
*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.
*Xbox is a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
*PlayStation and PlayStation5 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Contacts
Media Contact
Gravity Game Arise
mktg@gravityga.jp