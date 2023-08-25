Gravity Game Arise: “Alterium Shift” at Pax West!

Switch demo first look!

20% off Steam event sale!

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlteriumShift–Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd. (located in Tokyo, Japan) is happy to announce that the highly reviewed retro JRPG “Alterium Shift” developed by Drattzy Games LLC (Located in Minnesota, USA) will exhibit at Pax West 2023 in Seattle, WA from September 1st~4th at the Drattzy Games booth!









Pax West Sale



20% off from September 1st ~7th.

At 19th year Pax home show, players will get hands on with the acclaimed early access build and will be the first time Alterium Shift will be shown on Nintendo Switch and allow for players to get a hands-on experience. Drattzy Games will also be giving away a number of free copies of the game to some lucky visitors or challenge winners. Make sure to check their socials for details.

About Pax West

Event Pax West 2023 Venue Seattle Convention Center



900 Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98101 Dates September 1st~4th 2023 Booth # 3111 Name Drattzy Games (Alterium Shift)

Official Steam page:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1586990/Alterium_Shift/?utm_source=gga_prtimes&utm_medium=businesswire&utm_campaign=paxwest

Looking for a true taste of retro gaming nostalgia Alterium Shift is the right choice. A 2.5D pixel JRPG game filled with classic game call outs and gameplay.



Explore the bonds between the main characters and how each of their stories affects each other as they search to discover the grand mystery of the chaos in Alteria.

Official Trailer

https://youtu.be/UWQgUGNdqhk

Tens of thousands have played the game demo, and early access picks up right where the demo leaves off in the shifted land of the dark elves. A truly expansive journey as players discover new towns, cities dungeons and mysteries to solve. Face off against environmental challenges to solve in the desert and big bad bosses to battle after solving some tricky puzzles.

Shift between worlds as you meet new friends and reunite with others. Keep your eyes open for special spots in game where you might benefit by playing a game with other characters.

General Information

About Gravity Game Arise



Company Name: GRAVITY GAME ARISE Co., Ltd.



Address: 2F, 3-14-4 Hachobori Chuo-ku Tokyo



Founded: July 1, 2019



Company Website: https://gravityga.jp/

©2023 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

