Graphite Bio Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GRPH #GraphiteBio–Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH) today announced that Alethia Young, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will step down from her position to pursue other opportunities. Ms. Young will remain with the Company through June 30, 2023 to oversee her current responsibilities and ensure an orderly transition.

“On behalf of the Board and the team at Graphite Bio, I would like to thank Alethia for her dedication and support. She has been an integral part of helping to lead the company since joining us last year. We wish her all the best in her next endeavors,” said Josh Lehrer, M.D., M. Phil., Chief Executive Officer of Graphite Bio.

“It has been an honor to serve as the first CFO of Graphite Bio. I have confidence in the Company’s finance and management team to guide the Company into its next stage of development,” said Ms. Young.

