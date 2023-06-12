Graphex Technologies Launches Its Strategic Advisory Committee

With the appointments of Greg McKenzie and Tom Rooney as the initial members of the SAC, the international technology company will augment its knowledge and experience in energy, infrastructure, policy, capital markets, and corporate governance as it accelerates its growth strategy into North America

ROYAL OAK, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graphex Technologies, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Graphex Group Limited (collectively “Graphex” or the “Company”)) (NYSE American: GRFX | HKSE: 6128) and a global leader in mid-stream processing of natural graphite for use in Lithium-ion (Li-ion) powered batteries, today announced the formation of its U.S. strategic advisory committee as it continues to move forward with its business objectives to establish end-to-end graphite processing and production capabilities in North America and beyond. The advisory committee is being formed to provide advice and consultation by professionals across multiple industries to accelerate Graphex’s business opportunities. It is expected that shares of Graphex that are granted to the advisors will be subject to a 12-month lock-up restriction.

Graphex has retained Greg McKenzie and Tom Rooney as strategic advisors and the first members of its newly announced advisory committee. Additional members will be announced in the coming weeks.

Greg McKenzie arrives with deep experience in metals and mining, most recently serving as Chairman and CEO of Maritime Iron Inc., a Toronto-based company developing a world-class dedicated Merchant Pig Iron plant. Greg’s input will help to further advance Graphex’s reputation as leaders in manufacturing and production. His previous experience in investment banking will bring value to Graphex as the Company continues to expand its presence in North America and pursue new avenues for capital investments and market positioning.

Tom Rooney joins Graphex with a strong background not only in energy and infrastructure, but also vast executive experience in leading public companies through growth transformations, operational turnarounds, and various corporate evolutions. Tom has served as a board member at Central States Water Resources, Integrated Water Services, and Crom Corporation, along with many others, and will bring valuable insights from those experiences to Graphex.

“We have reached a pivotal period in our strategic growth plan. The depth and breadth of the experience, guidance, and counsel that these gentlemen bring will help us navigate the next phases of development and positioning,” said John DeMaio, Chief Executive Officer of Graphex Technologies. “Graphex continues to lead with deep production experience coupled with the ability to quickly bring facilities online to meet the unprecedented demand for refined graphite in North America. This advisory committee will further advance the Company’s work to increase graphite production globally and to onshore mid-stream critical mineral supply chains. Each advisor brings a wealth of experience across various sectors to support our global expansion and overall business strategy. I look forward to working closely with each of them.”

Graphex is currently among the top 10 suppliers of specialized spherical graphite to the EV and renewable energy industries. As the projected demand for EVs and other sustainable energy solutions continues to grow, there is a correlated increase in demand for the critical minerals necessary to manufacture the Li-ion batteries that power them. Graphex’s graphite processing plant in Warren, Michigan is forecasted to be operational in 2024 and is on track to be one of the only plants in the U.S. to have a solidified North American supply chain of natural graphite.

To learn more about Graphex Technologies, please visit www.graphexgroup.com.

​​About Graphex:

Graphex Group Limited is a multinational technology company focused on the development of technologies and products to enhance renewable energy, particularly the refining of natural spherical graphite, synthetic graphite, and graphene-related products – key components in EVs/Lithium-ion batteries as well as in other uses. Graphex has extensive commercial experience in the deep processing of graphite and producing battery grade graphite anode material. Current production is 10,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) with a current expansion underway to increase production to 30,000 tpa within the next 12 months. Graphex intends to further expand existing operations to 55,000 tpa over the next three years. Graphex is currently among the top suppliers of specialized graphite anode material to the EV and renewable energy industries and holds patents in areas including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection. Graphex’s strategy is to expand its operations globally to support energy transition and electrification efforts worldwide. To learn more about Graphex, please visit www.graphexgroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the safe harbor in Section 27A and 21E of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange act of 1934, respectively. You can identify some of these forward looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. We have based these forward looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties.

Information from third sources identified in this release is based on published reports for such information and we have assumed the accuracy of such reports without independent investigation or inquiry.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Graphex Group Limited, including but not limited to its American Depositary Shares.

