Graphene Investor Services joins the Bosonic Network™

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bestexecution–Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, has announced that Graphene Investor Services (Graphene I.S), a Digital Investment Services Matrix, has selected Bosonic as its provider for digital assets solutions.

The Bosonic Network™ enables Graphene’s clients, family offices, private banks and wealth management firms, to access the digital assets markets without incurring any counterparty credit and settlement risk. Bosonic provides access to a wide range of market makers, exchanges and digital asset custodians, ensuring fiduciary certainty, crucial to Graphene’s client base.

Graphene is a regulated technology and service business that provides access to a group of solutions, such as investment technology, global custodians, execution services and fund administrators via a serviced SAAS offering – Digital Investment Matrix.

Graphene I.S empowers investment managers and incumbent investment services providers by providing an expertly defined modular combination of solutions with negotiated terms, while taking ownership of the integration and servicing of each client’s proposition.

Jason Nabi, Bosonic Chief Revenue Officer commented, “With the growth of digital asset exposure, specifically from the family office and wealth segments, Bosonic is best placed to provide turnkey solutions for clients that ensure real best execution across a range of liquidity partners, choice of separate and regulated custodians.

Nabi continued, “The need to protect clients’ data and assets is paramount, and fundamental to the fiduciary responsibility of Family Offices and Private Banks. We are, therefore, very pleased to have Graphene I.S join the Bosonic Network™.”

Andrew Gaunt, Graphene I.S COO said, “We are delighted to partner with Bosonic. Adding such a quality partner that empowers our client base to safely access and reduce risk, while operating in the digital asset space, is incredibly important. As institutional adoption feeds through to the wealth and retail markets, ensuring that our clients have a flexible, efficient and safe way to do this alongside their traditional investment business has become a priority.”

About Bosonic

Founded in 2016, Bosonic is a leading decentralized financial market infrastructure “dFMI” company with offices in San Francisco, New York, and London, providing best-in-class infrastructure that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset markets.

The Bosonic Network™ provides institutional clients with a patented solution that is liquidity and custodian agnostic, enables tokenization of assets and collateral, provides liquidity aggregation and DMA to the best Exchanges and Market-Makers, and at the core, runs real-time payment vs payment (PvP) atomic execution and settlement, with cross-margining, cross-custodian net settlement, and payments.

Bosonic Enterprise Solutions is a full front-to-back white-label SaaS deployment of the same technology for use in other regulated FMI, Bank or Broker digital asset platforms. The Bosonic Network™ and Bosonic Enterprise Solutions deliver best-in-class blockchain infrastructure that’s shaping the future of Digital Asset markets by eliminating risk and maximizing capital efficiency for hedge funds, family offices, banks, brokers, asset managers and other market participants.

About Graphene I.S

Graphene Investor Services (Graphene I.S) is creating a new standard for sophisticated investors and investment advisors that want to engage wealth through a digitally enabled platform. Graphene I.S brings together the best outcomes for our clients through leveraging technology and experience. Our Mission is to guide our clients with integrity through the ever-active tectonic shifts that underpin the financial technology and investment landscape.

