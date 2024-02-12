Grant Thornton wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards

Connected Classroom recognized for its use of innovation in the learning space





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grant Thornton LLP, one of America’s largest providers of audit and assurance, tax and advisory services, was recognized by the 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards™ for its Connected Classroom program. The program earned a Gold designation in the category of “Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation.”

Connected Classroom is a new, hybrid learning method that connects learners and instructors across the country, allowing teammates to participate in the same class, use the same tools and track their progress.

According to Wendy Wright, Grant Thornton’s senior director of Learning and Effectiveness, the method “bridges the gap between in-person and virtual learners” — providing a more flexible way for colleagues to learn together regardless of their physical location.

“With Connected Classroom, our team leaned into new technology and hybrid working models, creating a learning experience that helps our people engage each other in meaningful ways,” added Wright.

The award from Brandon Hall Group is part of a string of recent accomplishments for the firm. For example, Grant Thornton was honored as one of the Best Places to Work in 2024 by Glassdoor and was named one of the 2023 ‘100 Best Companies’ by Seramount for the 18th year in a row. Grant Thornton also recently earned two other accolades from Brandon Hall Group: its digital badging program and Career Compass skills framework were recognized with Gold awards.

“In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program. “We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions.”

The 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards™ are the longest-running honors in Human Capital Management (HCM), and its honorees were selected by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts. When judging the contenders, the panel focused on criteria like program design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits. Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

