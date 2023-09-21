Grant Funding Aims to Improve Safety & Security in New Mexico Schools

The deadline to boost school safety with Mutualink technology that connects directly to first responders is September 28th, 2023.

SANTA FE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS–In an emergency, every second counts, which is why New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) aims to bring first-of-its-kind school safety technology that enables secure media sharing between schools and first responders to New Mexico communities. This will allow school administrators to share lifesaving pictures, live video, text messages, school floorplans, and any other critical information directly with 911 in real-time.





The increasing threat of violence in our schools is disruptive and instills fear in our educational communities. Since the Columbine High School mass shooting in April 1999, more than 356,000 children have been exposed to gun violence and New Mexico is not immune.

Through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) Stronger Connections Grant that supports safe and healthy schools, funding is available to put lifesaving communication tools in the hands of New Mexico educators. These tools will allow faster notification in an emergency and instantly connect police, fire and medical first responders in a robust information sharing network powered by Mutualink, the leading technology provider for automated emergency response solutions that deliver unprecedented coordination and response.

“We are doing everything in our power to make sure that safety measures are in place so that everyone in our education system can stay focused on our most important charge, educating our children,” said Secretary Dr. Arsenio Romero. “Having this state-of-the-art safety system in place contributes to our collective peace of mind in knowing that, heaven forbid, tragedy strikes, we are best prepared to keep our kids safe.”

The more information public safety has at their fingertips, the quicker they can respond and resolve a crisis. Many times, it is just a false alarm or a minor situation that can be resolved quickly bringing relief to students, parents, and educators faster.

In a serious emergency, like an active assailant, communications are instantly bridged between schools and multiple response agencies at the press of a panic button and critical components of the school’s emergency operations plan are automatically shared with responding agencies. This single stream of information improves coordination and reduces misinformation that causes confusion, response delays, and tragic loss of life. For more information on automated response systems, watch this video.

School Superintendents only have until September 28th to apply. Grant Applications can be found here and submitted through the New Mexico Public Education Department.

About Mutualink, Inc.

Mutualink, Inc. is the leading technology provider of a best-in-class intelligent multimedia response network that enables public safety agencies and schools to securely share voice, text, video and data (maps, evacuation plans, staff accountability lists) for revolutionary collaboration in a crisis. Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act for interoperable communications, partners and clients trust Mutualink, Inc. to provide innovative, scalable, secure solutions they rely on every day and in any emergency.

