Granite Recognized as No. 1 Leading Charitable Company in Massachusetts For Third Time

QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#careers—Granite Telecommunications, $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies, announced today that it was named the No. 1 most charitable contributor in Massachusetts at the Boston Business Journal’s 18th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards held on September 7, 2023.

Granite’s unwavering commitment to philanthropy has once again set a remarkable example. This year’s recognition marks the 15th consecutive year that Granite has received this honor and the third time it has earned the top spot, following its previous No. 1 rankings in the preceding year and 2019. Granite’s repeated recognition underscores the company’s dedication to making a positive impact on its community and beyond.

In a year where 100 distinguished organizations were recognized as Top Charitable Contributors, collectively donating $425 million to nonprofit organizations, Granite’s generosity shone through with an astonishing $72.8 million in donations to Massachusetts-based charities. This amounts to the largest annual sum of Massachusetts-based donations made by Granite in its 15 years as a Top Charitable Contributor, further cementing the company’s position as a corporate leader in giving back.

“We are deeply honored to once again be recognized as Massachusetts’ leading charitable company,” said Granite President and CEO Rob Hale. “Our commitment to giving back is rooted in our belief that businesses have a vital role in shaping vibrant communities. This recognition is testament to our commitment to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve.”

Under the visionary leadership of Rob Hale, a renowned philanthropist and advocate for social good, Granite has consistently prioritized giving back to the community. The company established Granite Gives Back Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, as a dedicated vehicle for identifying, planning, and funding philanthropic projects. Granite Gives Back leads by example, selecting a charitable organization each week for the Granite team to rally behind, with Granite matching every dollar raised. Additionally, the organization coordinates volunteer events that Granite team members participate in through company-sponsored Volunteer Time Off.

For more information about Granite’s philanthropic initiatives and its commitment to building a better community, please visit the Granite Gives Back website at www.granitenet.com/granitegivesback.

