Granica Joins the FinOps Foundation as Premier Member

Granica CEO Joins as a Governing Board Member for the FinOps Foundation; Brings Added Focus on Data Efficiency in AI to the Practice of FinOps

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Granica, the world’s first AI efficiency platform, announced today that it has become a Premier Member of the FinOps Foundation, a part of The Linux Foundation’s non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management to drive business value. The company – alongside other Premier members, including leading cloud companies Google, Microsoft and HERE Technologies – will work to create and promote best practices for efficient and high-impact use of public cloud resources. Granica will bring a deep focus on data efficiency, particularly around AI, complementing the FinOps Foundation’s existing advances centered on compute efficiency. Additionally, Rahul Ponnala, co-founder and CEO of Granica, has joined the FinOps Foundation as a Governing Board member to assist with strategy, prioritization and resource allocation across the FinOps Foundation’s core objectives. These include growing the FinOps community, expanding FinOps career development, training and certifications, and evolving the FinOps Framework – the operating model for how to establish and excel in the practice of FinOps.





“ At Granica, we are on a mission to build the de-facto standard for AI efficiency and unlock the maximum potential of AI in every industry,” said Rahul Ponnala, co-founder and CEO of Granica. “ The amount of data used by organizations to power their AI initiatives is growing exponentially. We’re incredibly excited to join the FinOps Foundation to bring data efficiency to the practice of FinOps – and to help practitioners, developers, executives, and other stakeholders reduce their cost and time to store, protect, and process AI data.”

As a Premier Member, Granica will contribute to the FinOps Foundation’s existing Framework by enhancing its data efficiency-related content and resources. The company will specifically contribute to the content in the FinOps Foundation’s existing library of resources around resource utilization and efficiency, forecasting and measuring unit costs. Granica’s contributions to these resources open the door to dramatic cost savings related to data itself—not just compute—allowing companies to reinvest funds into accelerating outcomes for data-intensive workloads such as AI.

“ We welcome Granica to our community of cloud and data innovators, and look forward to their support in advancing the use of AI data in FinOps practices,” said J.R. Storment, executive director at the FinOps Foundation. “ Granica’s research-centric approach to AI data efficiency in the cloud aims to help FinOps practitioners have clearer visibility into savings and cost optimization. This enables more companies to expand FinOps into data efficiency, complementing the impactful work our community has achieved around compute efficiency. We’re honored to have Rahul bring his expertise to our Governing Board to help us drive our mission forward.”

Announced this month, Granica launched from stealth and introduced the industry’s first AI Efficiency Platform. Granica is committed to making AI data—and everything that depends on it—more accessible, affordable and safe to use. Through a cloud service provider-native infrastructure, the Granica platform cuts costs for AI data in the cloud while enabling organizations to more comprehensively comply with data privacy regulations.

The FinOps Foundation will be hosting FinOps X from June 27 to June 30. The FinOps X conference is an exclusive event for practitioners to share FinOps knowledge, collaborate in chalk talks and network together to advance their careers.

About Granica

Granica is the world’s first AI efficiency platform. It boosts ROI on AI by increasing the information efficiency of AI training data, freeing up resources that C-level executives and enterprise AI teams can use to reduce costs and improve AI performance and outcomes. Powered by novel compression and deduplication algorithms, its byte-granular inline data reduction of petabyte-scale sensor, image and text AI training data runs transparently in the background, losslessly reducing AI data costs by up to 80%. Granica also provides privacy preservation for PII and other sensitive information, unlocking valuable data for safe use in downstream AI workflows. Granica’s AI efficiency services are easily consumed as an API by developers building applications that access AI data in public cloud object storage platforms such as Amazon S3 and Google Cloud Storage. It’s the simplest and most secure way for businesses to cut the costs of AI training data without the severe trade-offs associated with archival or deletion. Improving the efficiency of AI data and pipelines puts the focus back on model performance. Outcome-based pricing whereby organizations only pay Granica a small percentage of their realized savings eliminates the need for upfront budgeting and investment and ensures enterprises only receive upside. Granica is optimized for data and AI-intensive industries such as geo-spatial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, robotics, retail and ecommerce. Category-defining companies including HERE Technologies, Quantum Metric and Nylas use Granica to cost-effectively keep, grow and use their AI data to maximize innovation and business results from their AI initiatives.

