Grand Casino Luzern Chooses Regula to Comply With KYC Regulations

Grand Casino Luzern, one of the oldest and most prominent traditional casinos in Switzerland and worldwide, has chosen to implement software from Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, to automate and secure ID verification in its online casino.

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#identity–Verifying gamblers’ IDs is obligatory by Swiss law. While those who visit terrestrial casinos provide their documents at entry, customers of online casinos have to do it remotely. For mycasino, the online entity of Grand Casino Luzern, the process of ID verification was based on manual checks. A client uploaded a picture of their ID, and it was then further examined by mycasino’s staff. Although this approach was feasible, it was extremely time-consuming and prone to human error.

Taking these challenges into consideration, mycasino saw clear potential to improve their verification and compliance processes. Following the recommendation of their business partner BW2, mycasino opted for Regula Document Reader SDK. BW2 provided a platform for online gaming and had conducted a significant amount of research to find the best solution for identity verification. As a result, mycasino got a turnkey solution to automate and facilitate customer ID verification and data entry. Now integrated into the BW2 private cloud platform, Regula’s solution recognizes the uploaded identity documents and verifies that they are genuine in mere seconds. This accelerates new customer onboarding, reduces manual workload, and eliminates any misprints or inaccuracies in data entry.

Regula Document Reader SDK recognizes the identity document type, finds the data fields, and checks that they are relevant and contain valid information for the particular type of ID in question. Thus, not only does Regula’s solution automate data entry, but it also contributes to fighting identity fraud, as it immediately spots any abnormalities and inconsistencies. If it finds an identity document suspicious, Regula Document Reader SDK alerts the identification platform, and mycasino’s specially trained experts proceed with manual examination to stop illegal users.

Regula Document Reader SDK also facilitates the compliance process via automatic verification of customers’ age, country of residence, and other attributes that might prevent them from accessing the online casino. Additionally, Regula’s solution helps mycasino to comply with regulations for personal data processing, as it does not extract or store any sensitive information from IDs, leaving all data completely on the casino’s premises.

“We are very satisfied with the outcome. Implementing Regula’s solution has helped us to be more efficient while maintaining our high standards for quality and compliance,” says Wolfgang Bliem, CEO at Grand Casino Luzern.

“Identity verification and compliance have become a new reality for many businesses and industries. This task can be very onerous for organizations unless you find a suitable solution and establish a clockwork-like process. We are honored to help the renowned Grand Casino Luzern start a new chapter in their online gambling business by making identity verification smooth for clients and secure for the casino,” says Henry Patishman, Executive VP, Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.

About Grand Casino Luzern and mycasino

mycasino is the online casino of Grand Casino Luzern, a renowned traditional casino in the heart of Switzerland. Boasting a prime location directly on the shore of Lake Lucerne in a historic building, Grand Casino Lucerne has received multiple awards for its exceptional service and entertainment offerings.

mycasino offers the largest and most innovative game selection in Switzerland. Each game is certified according to strict standards and approved by the Swiss Federal Gaming Board. Customers of mycasino benefit from numerous attractive promotions, a wide range of secure payment methods such as Twint and Postfinance, instant payouts, and outstanding customer service directly from Grand Casino Luzern.

About Regula

With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security or speed.

Regula was named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® report “Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation” in 2022.

