Grammarly Named an Emerging Leader in Gartner® “Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Technologies”

As businesses navigate the rapidly evolving world of generative AI, Gartner’s eMQ is an essential resource to help them evaluate vendors based on value, quality, competitiveness, and viability. This recognition reinforces Grammarly as the trusted AI assistant for businesses.

Grammarly leverages the latest advancements in AI to build products that address real customer challenges. From polishing important work emails to creating engaging marketing campaigns, professionals are more productive and save hours of time with Grammarly. Millions of professionals rely on Grammarly because of the company’s longstanding commitment to security, privacy, and responsible AI.

“In a crowded AI marketplace, businesses need a partner they can trust to achieve their goals and drive meaningful results,” said Noam Lovinsky, Grammarly’s Chief Product Officer. “Our recognition as an Emerging Leader underscores our commitment to empowering organizations with AI solutions that enhance productivity and elevate the quality of every interaction.”

According to Gartner, the AI knowledge and productivity market emerged as a key area based on enterprise needs during the early adoption of generative AI tools.

Grammarly holds the highest number of reviews of any AI Knowledge Management App on Gartner Peer Insights™, with a 4.6/5-star rating based on 1,598 reviews as of Oct. 4, 2024.

See what customers say about using Grammarly:

“For every new agent we have on our team, we make sure to grant access to our business account on Grammarly before logging them into any platform we have here. Grammarly does more than correct our grammar, it helps us be more friendly, more human, even, and more compassionate to the customers we deal with daily.” — User from the Customer Service and Support function, Company Size: $1-3B

“Using Grammarly as an Enterprise user has offered my team the following benefits: enhanced communication, real-time suggestions for grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style so that all our documents are clear, professional and error-free; consistency in tone, style, and formatting that ensures a cohesive message to all our clients; time-saving that ensures we focus on innovation to make our business more competitive, rather than on routine tasks. The AI-powered writing assistant is efficient, catches mistakes, and offers suggestions. We can now represent our brand impeccably and professionally with the aid of Grammarly!” — User from the Strategy function, Company Size: $50M-250M

“ I love this product and how it helps me do my everyday job. Our distributed team serves customers globally, and maintaining professional communication in English is crucial for us, which is why we choose Grammarly.” — User from the General Management function, Company Size: <$50M

Gartner clients can view the Emerging Market Quadrant here. To learn more about how Grammarly is the trusted AI assistant for everyone who wants to do their best work, visit grammarly.com/business.

Attending Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2024? Stop by Grammarly’s booth #1003 and attend Grammarly’s sessions: “The CIO Playbook: Measuring and Scaling AI ROI” with Grammarly’s Chief Information and Security Officer, Suha Can (3:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Oct. 22) and “Ride the Wave of AI Adoption Into a More Unified Future” with Grammarly’s VP of Product Management, Luke Behnke (1:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Oct. 23).

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

