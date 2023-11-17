Grammarly Named a Customers’ Choice in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for AI Writing Assistant Software Report

Grammarly acknowledged based on real feedback and ratings from business customers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Grammarly, the company helping over 30 million people and 70,000 teams work smarter and faster wherever they write, today announced it is the only vendor recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the inaugural 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for AI Writing Assistant Software report.¹ Grammarly is seeing significant demand and impact among enterprises; people at 96% of the Fortune 500 use Grammarly, and businesses report saving an average of 19 working days or an estimated $5,000+ per employee per year.





“We pride ourselves on delivering tangible impact for our customers, making this recognition particularly significant to us as we believe it underscores the real value Grammarly provides every day,” said Matt Rosenberg, Grammarly Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Grammarly Business. “Businesses need partners who can help them safely scale their use of AI, but it’s hard to know who to trust with so many solutions flooding the market. Unlike many others capitalizing on the AI hype, we’ve been defining our space for well over a decade and have the expertise and security that our customers can rely on.”

Gartner Voice of the Customer reports synthesize reviews from Gartner Peer Insights, the company’s end-user ratings platform, into insights for IT decision-makers to help inform the buying process. Among six vendors in the report, Grammarly is the only AI Writing Assistant to receive the Customers’ Choice distinction based on meeting or exceeding the market average scores for Overall Experience (calculated by overall rating, capabilities, and support/delivery) and User Interest and Adoption (calculated by review volume, user willingness to recommend, and review market coverage). On Gartner Peer Insights, Grammarly has a 4.4/5-star rating based on 183 reviews as of Nov. 7, 2023—the most reviews of any AI Writing Assistant.

Check out what customers say about using Grammarly Business:

“Grammarly has been a game changer for me! It is an invaluable tool that has significantly improved my writing. The real-time suggestions and grammar check are spot-on, helping me craft error-free and polished content. With Grammarly, I feel more confident and efficient in my communication. Highly recommend!” – User from the Transportation Industry, IT Security and Risk Management function, Company Size: $30B+

that has significantly improved my writing. The real-time suggestions and grammar check are spot-on, helping me craft error-free and polished content. With Grammarly, I feel more confident and efficient in my communication. Highly recommend!” – “The addition of the [generative] AI tool has been a game changer. It has helped speed up workflows and save me lots of time in writing and communications.” – User from the Software Industry, Communications function, Company Size: $50M–250M

“We love Grammarly and how easy it is to install and use across virtually anywhere I am writing (even in this form box).” –User from the Services (non-Government) Industry, Company Size: <$50M

Grammarly recently deepened its support for enterprises even further with several updates to its enterprise AI offerings. With new personalized voice profiles, the general availability of Grammarly’s generative AI features, and increased prompt usage limits, customers can scale their use of AI to cut back on routine work and quickly create higher-quality, more authentic content. Grammarly is the only AI writing partner that works across 500,000+ apps and websites, accounts for unique contexts, and is backed by 14+ years of expertise in secure, private, and responsible AI.

This acknowledgment by customers on Gartner Peer Insights joins a string of industry recognition for Grammarly this year. Grammarly was named in multiple 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports, including for Artificial Intelligence² and Midsize Enterprises.³ Customers also ranked Grammarly as the top AI Writing Assistant in 14 Fall Grid® reports by G2, the B2B software marketplace.

View a complimentary copy of the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for AI Writing Assistant Software report here. To learn more about how Grammarly is expanding the limits of enterprise-grade AI, visit grammarly.com/business.

¹Gartner Peer Insights, Voice of the Customer for AI Writing Assistant Software, 2023, Peer Contributors, 31 October 2023.



²Gartner, Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2023, Afraz Jaffri, 19 July 2023.



³Gartner, Hype Cycle for Midsize Enterprises, 2023, Mike Cisek, Albert Gauthier, 17 July 2023.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Hype Cycle is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Grammarly

Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company, trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Free, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. Learn more at grammarly.com/about.

Contacts

Sheridan Smalley



Sheridan.Smalley@grammarly.com

206-948-2606