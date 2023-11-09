Grammarly Joins World Economic Forum’s Innovator Community

Grammarly will join the world’s leading innovators in driving forward the responsible development and adoption of AI globally

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Grammarly, the company helping over 30 million people and 70,000 teams work smarter and faster wherever they write, today announces it joined the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Innovator Community and became a member of its AI Governance Alliance. Participating in the WEF’s AI and Machine Learning platform, Grammarly joins the world’s leaders in responsible product development on a mission to better society through AI.





The partnership with the WEF supports Grammarly’s efforts to take a global leadership position in thoughtful and intentional AI development, furthering the company’s long-standing commitment to trust and responsibility.

“Trust is foundational to the responsible application of AI technologies, and it’s fitting that ‘Building Trust’ is the theme of the WEF’s annual meeting at Davos in 2024,” said Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, CEO of Grammarly. “Tech leaders are at the forefront of the rise of AI, one of the biggest societal advancements of our lifetime. It’s our job to be champions of the responsible development of AI, something we’ve prioritized at Grammarly since our founding in 2009. We’re inspired by the opportunity to team up with our fellow WEF partners to ensure AI positively impacts the world.”

“The World Economic Forum is pleased to have Grammarly join our Innovator Community,” said Verena Kuhn, Head of the Innovator Community, World Economic Forum. “Including new, innovative voices is essential in our work at the Forum. By bringing diverse perspectives together, we are better prepared to solve the global issues we all face. We look forward to Grammarly’s engagement in our recently launched Artificial Intelligence Governance Alliance.”

As a member of the AI and Machine Learning platform, Grammarly executives will participate in the “Safe Systems and Technologies” and “Sustainable Applications and Transformation” workstreams. These groups aim to establish the necessary safeguards for AI systems development and equip leaders with the knowledge to harness the power of generative AI responsibly and effectively.

Grammarly CEO Rahul Roy-Chowdhury will also attend the AI Governance Summit in San Francisco from November 13-15 and the WEF 2024 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15-19, 2024, to participate in the AI and Machine Learning platform programming.

Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company, trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Free, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. Learn more at grammarly.com/about.

