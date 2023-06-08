Grammarly Announces Set of Integrations to Simplify Workflows and Reduce Complexities Created by App Overload

Grammarly takes the next step toward its vision to power the AI-connected enterprise by introducing third-party connections and actions in Grammarly Business

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Grammarly, the company delivering AI communication assistance to over 50,000 teams and 30 million people daily, today unveiled a set of third-party integrations in Grammarly Business to make it easier to get work done without breaking focus. These updates will enable Grammarly Business customers to quickly access relevant information and complete tasks across the popular workplace applications they already use—without being slowed down by having to toggle between different tools.

The use of an increasing number of workplace apps is intensifying information silos and causing knowledge workers to constantly switch between different contexts, eroding productivity. The average professional switches between apps and websites nearly 1,200 times a day. Many generative AI tools that promise to boost productivity only add complexity by confining employees to a single interface, forcing them to continuously move and transfer text between platforms. Grammarly Business will tackle these challenges by effortlessly connecting to other applications and putting actionable information directly in employees’ workflows, so they can stay focused on the task at hand.

“Every time employees have to shift context or search for information, businesses lose time—and the problem only grows with the proliferation of workplace tools,” said Matt Rosenberg, Grammarly Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Grammarly Business. “By integrating with other applications, Grammarly Business unblocks the flow of work for employees, wherever they already are, so they can focus on moving the business forward instead of swirling in an overwhelming amount of applications and information. It’s all part of our vision to create the AI-connected enterprise where work gets done not just faster, but better.”

The announcement builds on Grammarly’s recent unveiling of enterprise-specific capabilities in GrammarlyGO—its on-demand, generative AI-powered communication assistant—and its new Knowledge Share feature, which surfaces relevant company information in employees’ flow of work. With this next release, businesses will be able to further simplify workflows by bringing information from more sources to employees’ fingertips and helping them take the best next step from where they’re working. The updates include:

Connections to third-party enterprise applications in Knowledge Share that will bring information from those systems into where employees work, so they don’t need to toggle between tools to find what they need to write their communication. Knowledge Share will integrate with Atlassian Confluence and Google Drive to start and then expand to additional applications over time.

that will bring information from those systems into where employees work, so they don’t need to toggle between tools to find what they need to write their communication. Knowledge Share will integrate with Atlassian Confluence and Google Drive to start and then expand to additional applications over time. App Actions, a feature that enables employees to complete actions across third-party applications, such as Asana, Atlassian Jira Software, and Calendly, from where they’re writing with Grammarly’s assistance. For example, employees could quickly add a project task in Asana, create a ticket in Jira, or offer times to connect using Calendly without leaving their writing workflow .

“As an AI-first product, Asana is focused on helping our customers thrive by enabling them to focus on the work that matters most. This means partnering with essential cross-team tools to ensure our growing partner ecosystem has AI woven into its fabric,” said Connie Wu, Head of Business Development at Asana. “We’re excited to work with the Grammarly team as they introduce the Grammarly App Action for Asana, enabling teams to stay in sync with their projects and teams, no matter where they write.”

Expanded Grammarly Business Features Deliver Impact for Enterprises

Grammarly Business already helps enterprise customers worldwide be more efficient through effective communication. Nearly one-third of the Fortune 500 have teams using Grammarly Business. Expanding its connections to more data sources and the ability to complete tasks across external apps will help businesses further remove unnecessary friction and streamline workflows.

“Grammarly Business already saves us time reviewing written work at HackerOne,” said Debbie Cotton, Senior Manager of Internal Communications and Employee Experience at HackerOne. “However, our teams still spend considerable time manually toggling through documents and managing project updates and deadlines. The integrations introduced by App Actions would be a productivity game changer.”

“As a pioneer in crafting intelligent solutions for physicians and their medical practices, ModMed is rooted in a culture of innovation,” said Adam Riff, Chief Marketing Officer at ModMed. “We already trust Grammarly Business, and now its generative AI solution, GrammarlyGO, shows great promise in driving even further effectiveness by understanding context and working across our apps. We’re constantly focused on providing smarter solutions for not only our clients but also our team members, and Grammarly helps us do that.”

Unlike many AI offerings that are siloed in one platform or app, Grammarly Business is available where people work—across over 500,000 applications and websites—and will connect to the third-party apps that teams already use. All the features and integrations are built with Grammarly’s enterprise-grade security and privacy practices, commitment to responsible AI, and suite of compliance and certifications, so businesses have the assurance that their data remains secure.

The new App Actions feature and connections to third-party applications in Knowledge Share will be released in beta over the next few months, with additional functionality and integrations to roll out over time. Join the waitlist for early access to the beta.

Knowledge Share and enterprise-specific capabilities in GrammarlyGO—both announced last month—are starting to roll out in beta today for all Grammarly Business customers.

To learn more about Grammarly’s expanded enterprise offerings, visit grammarly.com/business. For more on Grammarly’s vision to power the AI-connected workplace and how our enterprise-grade AI drives organizational transformation, visit our blog post.

About Grammarly

Grammarly is on a mission to improve lives by improving communication. Every day, 30 million people and 50,000 teams worldwide trust Grammarly’s AI and human expertise to help ideate, compose, revise, and comprehend communications. Our product offerings—Grammarly Free, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, Grammarly for Education, and Grammarly for Developers—deliver secure, contextually relevant support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. Learn more at grammarly.com/about.

Contacts

Sheridan Smalley



Sheridan.Smalley@grammarly.com

206-948-2606