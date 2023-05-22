<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
GrafTech Joins the United Nations Global Compact

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company” or “GrafTech”) announced that it has joined the United Nations (“UN”) Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

The UN Global Compact challenges companies to conduct business responsibly by aligning their strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals.

“As a recognized industry leader, we understand the significant role GrafTech plays in effecting positive change and we continually strive to operate as a responsible corporate citizen,” commented Marcel Kessler, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are proud to join the UN Global Compact and look forward to building upon our environmental, social and governance strategies for the benefit of the environment and our stakeholders as we help shape a sustainable future.”

For more information on GrafTech’s sustainability efforts, visit www.graftech.com/sustainability.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Contacts

Michael Dillon

216-676-2000

