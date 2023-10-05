Home Business Wire GrafTech Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire

GrafTech Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) will hold its Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and current business initiatives. These financial results will be released on Friday, November 3, 2023 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.


The conference call dial-in number is +1 (888) 886-7786 toll-free in North America or +1 (416) 764-8658 for overseas calls, conference ID: 66467310. Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1634264&tp_key=3b566eb783. Archived replays of the conference call and webcast will be made available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Contacts

Michael Dillon

216-676-2000

Articoli correlati

Grid Dynamics to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2nd

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and...
Continua a leggere

Springboard Enterprises Hosts 15th Annual Gala Dinner Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs and Honoring Industry Leaders Who Are Leaving Lasting Legacies

Business Wire Business Wire -
Springboard award honorees include some of the most innovative female entrepreneurs and women-led organizations including Pivotal Ventures, Everly Health,...
Continua a leggere

Snap Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 financial...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php