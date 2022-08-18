Home Business Wire GrafTech Announces Third Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend
GrafTech Announces Third Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2022, to be paid on September 30, 2022.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Michael Dillon

216-676-2000

