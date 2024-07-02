Home Business Wire GrafTech Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire

GrafTech Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) will hold its Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and current business initiatives. These financial results will be released on Friday, July 26, 2024 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.


The conference call dial-in number is +1 (800) 717-1738 toll-free in North America or +1 (289) 514-5100 for overseas calls, conference ID: 40706. Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3xDTDfz. Archived replays of the conference call and webcast will be made available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, with some of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Contacts

Michael Dillon

216-676-2000

Articoli correlati

Zeta Global Partners With RallyPoint To Enhance Experiences and Increase Support For The Military and Veteran Community

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of the nation’s Independence Day, Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, is proud...
Continua a leggere

Liberty Broadband Corporation Closes Private Offering of $860 Million of 3.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2054

Business Wire Business Wire -
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) announced today that it has closed its previously...
Continua a leggere

ZoomInfo Named Top Solution in 30 Grids in G2’s Summer 2024 Reports

Business Wire Business Wire -
Excellent Customer Satisfaction Scores Push ZoomInfo into the Top .01% of Vendors on G2 with 138 No. 1 Rankings Takeaways: ZoomInfo...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php