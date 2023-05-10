<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
GrafTech Announces Second Quarter 2023 Cash Dividend
GrafTech Announces Second Quarter 2023 Cash Dividend

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2023, to be paid on June 30, 2023.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Michael Dillon

216-676-2000

