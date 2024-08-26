Home Business Wire Graco Inc. Completes Acquisition of PCT Systems
Graco Inc. Completes Acquisition of PCT Systems

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced today that it has acquired the megasonic and ultrasonic wet cleaning systems business of PCT Systems (PCT), a California-based manufacturer of high-purity fluid handling solutions. Headquartered in San Jose, California, PCT serves a broad spectrum of industries, including semiconductor, medtech, remediation, advanced optics, glass, and additives through the design and manufacturing of heated process tanks, megasonic cleaning systems, megasonic generators, transducer assemblies, and custom tanks in stainless steel, plastics, and quartz.


“The acquisition of this business complements our existing line of high-purity chemical delivery equipment used in the production of semiconductors, solar panels, LED flat panel displays, and various other electronics,” said Mark Sheahan, Graco’s President and CEO. “This acquisition is a strategic fit within our White Knight business and supports our expansion in the semiconductor market.”

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

Investors: David M. Lowe, 612-623-6456

Media: Meredith Sobieck, 763-353-1498

Meredith_A_Sobieck@graco.com

