Gozio Health Receives High Ratings (limited data) in KLAS Research Report

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gozio Health, an open, industry-leading, location aware digital health platform, today announced that it received a 92.8 (limited data) on the KLAS Research Patient Engagement Ecosystem report. This score places Gozio in the top 10 vendors evaluated by the leading healthcare IT research firm for this report.





KLAS provides transparent and impartial insights to accurately reflect the voice of healthcare professionals. This analysis (along with additional deep-dive content that will be published on KLAS’ website) follows the previous 2021 report and spotlights companies with the broadest capability sets, vendor progress over the last two years, and how the industry as a whole has matured. Notably, Gozio provides 9 of the 12 key platform capabilities identified by KLAS in the report and is the only location-aware mobile platform solution rated.

This report also includes a link to the 2021 KLAS Emerging Technology Spotlight report on Gozio Health, which provides analysis of interviews with the company’s hospital and health system clients. Key insights from that report reveal:

100% of customers interviewed were satisfied or highly satisfied

100% of customers interviewed would purchase the Gozio platform again

Gozio clients interviewed believe the platform improves experience for both staff and patients.

The stats are especially important given that a recent survey revealed that only 13% of partnerships between digital health startups and healthcare organizations are successful.

“We are excited to see the high rating in this report from KLAS and believe it further validates our approach to mobile patient engagement,” said Joshua Titus, CEO and founder of Gozio Health. “To drive very high adoption among healthcare consumers, you need to put all the digital resources they want at their fingertips making them easy to access and use. Mobile engagement in healthcare should reflect the same experience that consumers have in other areas of their digital life.”

To read the full KLAS report, visit here. For more information about Gozio Health, visit www.goziohealth.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world’s healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health offers an end-to-end, customizable digital health platform exclusively for healthcare systems. Gozio’s extensible mobile platform enables seamless consumer interactions and provides an anytime, anywhere connection to patients that improves their overall experience and access to care. Popular patient engagement features include patented wayfinding with turn-by-turn navigation, virtual visits, physician directories, appointment scheduling, access to electronic health records, Urgent Care and Emergency Department wait-times, bill pay and extensive analytics capabilities. For more information, watch the video or visit www.goziohealth.com or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.

